Country Newcomer Trace Nixon Releases “Love Lost Has Been”

Shredding guitars, scorching fiddle and solid percussion highlight life lessons from a whiskey-soaked stranger in Trace Nixon’s new streaming track, “Love Lost Has Been,” is available now. The Country newcomer admits the tune, from his upcoming EP, was inspired by a real experience. “I was out with some friends, and this inebriated older gentleman was making his way around the room rambling on about all the important things he’d done. The next morning, I was thinking about what happened to this guy … who or what had he lost that made him this way. The song came together pretty quickly.”

Recorded just outside of Nashville, TN at Dark Horse Studios (Franklin), “Love Lost Has Been” features Nixon on acoustic guitar, along with the talents of top-tier studio players Shawn Fitcher (drums), Dave Flint (electric guitar), Deanie Richardson (fiddle), Tony Paoletta (steel guitar), Dave Francis (bass), and Chris Nole (piano). Billy Thomas, Wendy Newcomer, and Dani Flowers added background vocals. Released by Charlotte Avenue Entertainment, the track was produced by William Gawley.

“Remember his name and seek out his music. His strong and distinctive voice … bring something very special to the Country genre.” – Judy Shields, The Hollywood Times

Trace will be bringing this and other new tunes to his upcoming live shows, including:

Aug 26 – Richmond, VA – Chesterfield Co. Fair

Aug 29 – Richmond, VA – Scotty’s Taphouse

Aug 30 – Nelson County, VA – Rockfish River Rodeo

Aug 30 – Midlothian, VA – Uptown Alley

Sept 1 – Bridgewater, VA – Bridgewater Co. End of Summer Fest

Sept 4 – Crozet, VA – Pro Re Nata Music Hall (private)

Sept 6 – Crozet, VA – Pro Re Nata Music Hall (EP pre-release bash)

Sept 12 – Lexington, VA – Rockbridge Regional Fair

Sept 13 – Hanover, VA – Virginia Craft Beer Festival

Sept 20 – Burgess, VA – Easy Wind Farms concert series

Sept 27 – Roseland, VA (private)

Oct 4 – Moseley, VA – Hidden Wit Brewery

