Country Newcomer Sam L. Smith Signs With Twang Thang Country

Randy Hayford, CEO of Twang Thang Country is extremely proud to announce the signing of Kentucky native and up & coming country/gospel star Sam L. Smith. Hayford said, “This young man is the real deal. He is country through and through with an amazing personality, solid Christian roots and a stunning sound, we are honored by this opportunity”.

While Nashville is filled with country singers with down-home cred, few can say they are a real singing cowboy, as from times past. Sam L. Smith, an 18-year-old Country and Christian Country Recording Artist based in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky brings that true-country essence to the music scene, as he releases his debut album, “Phone Call to Heaven.” On any given weekend you are likely to find Sam racing his horse in a barrel event, striving to make every turn clean and fast, or singing at a Sunday morning service, seeking to touch every heart.

Sam says his interest in singing all began when he missed a school bus ride on one of his first few days of 7th grade, and the assistant principal, hearing Sam’s rich talking voice, called the school’s choir teacher to get him an audition. Keying in on Sam’s natural singing talent, his new choir teacher gave Sam one of his first solo opportunities, singing Elvis’ “Blue Christmas” at the choir’s annual Christmas concert. A Facebook video of this event actually began Sam’s music career, as members of various churches viewed it and started calling him to come and sing for them! Looking for material, young Sam came across Josh Turner’s “Long Black Train” and he made it part of his repertoire. As he belted it out with many of Turner’s inflections, it drew comparisons of Sam to Josh Turner. Artists need to be unique, however, and Sam has certainly grown to be.

We sincerely hope you will provide airplay for Sam’s first official release, “The Way You Make Me Feel” Song writer (s)- Bill Dilugi, Lane Moore