Country Newcomer Makenzie Phipps’ New Single “You Bring The Beer (I’ll Bring The Noise)” Available Today!

Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps has released her new single “You Bring The Beer (I’ll Bring The Noise)” just in time for bonfires, tailgating, and football. “We got Friday night tailgates right before the football games” and “Out on every corner everyone knows your name” is a way of life in small towns across the country, many struggle with the “want” for something more. Written by Shane Begley and produced by Sal Oliveri (Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban), “You Bring The Beer (I’ll Bring The Noise)” continues to showcase Makenzie Phipps’ talent and ability to captivate audiences one listener at a time.

“I am thrilled to be having this song released” expresses Phipps. “Not only does it depict who I am as a person but also what made me that person: growing up in a small town in Virginia. Although I’ve moved to Nashville, Bluefield, Virginia will always be my home. I can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks of this song!”

Makenzie has landed features with Forbes, RFD-TV, Country Rebel, I Love Country Music, Classic Country Music, Addicted 2 Country Music, The Country Network, Center Stage Magazine, People.com, Newsmax, LifeMinuteTV, American Songwriter, Jesus Calling, and her acoustic video for “A Little Of Both” was premiered by Cowgirl Magazine. With a constant connection to her fans that is stronger than ever, Phipps continues to thrive on social media, releasing acoustic covers throughout the week. Her beautiful renditions of “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You,” “Amazing Grace” and “Travelin’ Soldier” have nearly 4 million combined views on Facebook and continue to grow daily.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

OCT 14 – The Row / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 15 – The Row / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 20 – Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club / Hendersonville, Tenn.

OCT 21 – When Pigue’s Fly / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 22 – The Row / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 27 – Richland Country Club / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 29 – Cowboy Church / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 03 – Amp Up for Kids / Gallatin, Tenn.

DEC 02 – The Midnite Jamboree / Nashville, Tenn.

About Makenzie Phipps:

Makenzie Phipps has become a fixture throughout the southeast from minor league baseball games, singing the National Anthem to fairs, festivals, and honky tonks, where she has delighted fans with her true country voice. It was Phipps’ cover of “Amazing Grace” that heightened her popularity, with a video posted on Country Rebel quickly tallying nearly a million views on Facebook for the talented teenager. Now, with the traditional sounds of country songstresses such as Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette held safe within her heart, Phipps has officially begun her trek to country music stardom, bringing a whole new generation a sound that they might not be accustomed to, but a sound that seems especially apropos for the turbulent times we find ourselves living within.

