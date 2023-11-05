Country Newcomer Makenzie Phipps’ New Single “Life Gives You Love” Is Available Today!

Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps’ latest single “Life Gives You Love,” is available today. Phipps’ one-of-a-kind vocal prowess and distinctive style persist in inspiring optimism and the perseverance to find that special someone. Her music serves as a constant reminder to hold onto hope and never give up on the search for true love. Written by Lance Miller (Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson), Meghan Patrick (Joe Nichols, Chad Kroeger), and Kyle Clark (Jon Pardi, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lily Rose), “Life Gives You Love” offers lyrics such as “Don’t ask no questions, no second guessing or if it’s too good to be true,” giving every listener hope with each line. Produced by Sal Oliveri (Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban), “Life Gives You Love” was premiered by Taste of Country.

To view Makenzie Phipps’ premiere with Taste of Country, visit HERE.

To purchase/stream “Life Gives You Love” visit HERE.

“I’ve been so excited to release this song to the world,” shares Phipps. “I think it’ll show people a different element to my voice that’s more bluesy with a powerful flare. I hope everyone out there enjoys this song as much as I do! Thank you to Taste of Country for premiering it.”

Phipps was recently surprised at The Southern Women in Film & Television Summit’s Women of True Grit Faith and Film Breakfast with the first ever “Rising Star” award, presented by author, Edie Hand just after her performance of her single “You Bring The Beer (I’ll Bring The Noise).”

“This was a wonderful surprise to receive the first-ever “Rising Star” Award from the ladies at SWIFT,” shares Phipps. “This has been such an incredible journey and to be acknowledged for my hard work is always humbling. I look forward to what God has planned for me next!”

“You Bring The Beer (I’ll Bring The Noise) has become a fall favorite amongst her fans at each live show. “We got Friday night tailgates right before the football games” is a way of life in small towns across the country and resonates with every listener. “You Bring The Beer (I’ll Bring The Noise)” was written by Shane Begley and continues to showcase Makenzie Phipps’ talent and ability to captivate audiences one listener at a time.

Makenzie has landed features on Forbes, RFD-TV, Country Rebel, I Love Country Music, Classic Country Music, Addicted 2 Country Music, The Country Network, Center Stage Magazine, People.com, Newsmax, LifeMinuteTV, American Songwriter, Jesus Calling, and her acoustic video for “A Little Of Both” was premiered by Cowgirl Magazine. With a constant connection to her fans that is stronger than ever, Phipps continues to thrive on social media, releasing acoustic covers throughout the week. Her beautiful renditions of “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You,” “Amazing Grace” and “Travelin’ Soldier” have nearly 4 million combined views on Facebook and continue to grow daily.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

NOV 04 – The Row / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 09 – Bar Louie Gulch / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 30 – Commodore Grille / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 02 – The Midnite Jamboree / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 11 – Commodore Grille / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 16 – Pucketts / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

DEC 27 – Commodore Grille / Nashville, Tenn.

For more information, tickets, and to keep up with everything Makenzie Phipps, visit HERE.

About Makenzie Phipps:

Makenzie Phipps has become a fixture throughout the southeast from minor league baseball games, singing the National Anthem to fairs, festivals, and honky tonks, where she has delighted fans with her true country voice. It was Phipps’ cover of “Amazing Grace” that heightened her popularity, with a video posted on Country Rebel quickly tallying nearly a million views on Facebook for the talented teenager. Now, with the traditional sounds of country songstresses such as Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette held safe within her heart, Phipps has officially begun her trek to country music stardom, bringing a whole new generation a sound that they might not be accustomed to, but a sound that seems especially apropos for the turbulent times we find ourselves living within.

She has been featured by Forbes, Jesus Calling, Taste of Country, RFD-TV, Country Rebel, I Love Country Music, Classic Country Music, Addicted 2 Country Music, The Country Network, Center Stage Magazine, People.com, Newsmax, LifeMinuteTV, American Songwriter, Heartland, and more. Her connection to her fans is stronger than ever, she constantly interacts with them on social media, and her streams have reached nearly fifteen thousand monthly listeners. She has received awards such as “Female Country Song of the Year” at the 2021 Josie Music Awards and a Songwriter Achievement Award in 2022. She was named “Future Star of Tomorrow” by the North American Country Music Association International as well. Her beautiful renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “Travelin’ Soldier” have over 2 million combined views on Facebook and only continue to grow daily. Phipps’ acoustic version of Alan Jackson’s “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You” went viral in 48 hours with over 1 million views and currently approaching 2 million. Her single “You Bring The Beer (I’ll Bring The Noise)” was recently premiered by RFD-TV.