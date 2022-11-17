Country Newcomer Makenzie Phipps’ New Single “Drag” Premiered

Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps is excited to announce her latest single “Drag” is available now! With a combination of country and blues, Phipps’ unique vocal ability and song delivery offers a modern beat while showcasing a relationship that may not be ideal, yet it’s like a habit you just can’t kick. Written by Cassidy Lynn Alexander, Dan Wilson, and Paul Bogart, and produced by Sal Oliveri (Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban), “Drag” was exclusively premiered by People.com and is available on all streaming platforms now.

“I am BEYOND excited about my new single, “Drag”, releasing!!! This song was so much fun to record in the studio with Sal Oliveri and I still can’t believe how blessed I was to have an incredible team working on it with me. I can’t wait to see what everyone thinks of it!”

Phipps is consistent when releasing acoustic covers throughout the week on social media. Recently, at the request of her Aunt Zena, Makenzie along with the help of guitarist, Shane Begley, recorded a cover of Alan Jackson’s “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You.” The video started to gain momentum after two days and had been viewed 30,000 times. Then, like lightning, the video took off and has been viewed over 1 million times and over 10,000 shares! It has now had over 1.6 million views. In total, Makenzie Phipps’ acoustic videos have been viewed over 14 million times!

Makenzie has landed features on Country Rebel, I Love Country Music, Classic Country Music, Addicted 2 Country Music, The Country Network, and more. Her connection to her fans is stronger than ever and she is constantly interacting with them on social media. She has received awards such as “Female Country Song of the Year” at the 2021 Josie Music Awards and a Songwriter Achievement Award in 2022. She was named “Future Star of Tomorrow” by the North American Country Music Association International as well. Her beautiful renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “Travelin’ Soldier” have over 2 million combined views on Facebook and only continue to grow. 2022 has been an exciting year for Makenzie and 2023 is even better!

About Makenzie Phipps:

A small-town girl raised in beautiful southwest Virginia, Miss Makenzie Phipps has been making her way around the music scene for quite some time now. Growing up, Makenzie began performing at a young age. From singing the National Anthem at local sporting events to now paving her way in country music. From playing fairs, festivals, honky-tonks to the Grand Ole Opry House, she is blazing a trail with her music and spreading her love for country music everywhere she goes.