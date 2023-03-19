Country Newcomer Makenzie Phipps’ New Single “A Little Of Both” Is Available Now

Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps is excited to announce the release of her latest single “A Little Of Both.” Premiered by Taste of Country, “A Little Of Both” highlights life’s ups and downs while using opposites to explain that sometimes you don’t have to choose, but rather enjoy both! “Jack Daniels or Jim Beam, Mick Jagger or McCartney, I’ll have a little of both” sums up the single while “I roll with the punches, it gets me where I’m going” truly paints the portrait that you can’t control life, but you can enjoy the ride! “A Little Of Both” was written by Vanessa Olivarez, Elizabeth Elkins, and Sonia Leigh, and produced by Sal Oliveri (Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban).

To view Makenzie Phipps’ premiere with American Songwriter, visit HERE.

To purchase/stream “A Little Of Both,” visit HERE.

“I want to thank Taste of Country for premiering my new single,” shares Phipps. “I had so much fun getting to chat about everything I have going on and I appreciate all y’all are doing for me. I know so many people out there will relate to this song in their own way and I can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks about it!”

As part of a recent meeting with legendary singer-songwriter Lacy J. Dalton, Phipps recorded an acoustic video of Lacy J. Dalton’s timeless hit, “16th Avenue.” Premiered by American Songwriter, Phipps’ acoustic performance honors Dalton’s contribution to country music and coincides with the 40th Anniversary of its original release. Phipps also released her current single “Drag” which was premiered by People.com and the acoustic video was premiered by Cowboys & Indians. With a combination of country and blues, Phipps’ unique vocal ability and song delivery offer a modern beat while showcasing a relationship that may not be ideal, yet it’s like a habit you just can’t kick.

Phipps is consistent when releasing acoustic covers throughout the week on social media. Recently, Makenzie along with the help of guitarist, Shane Begley, recorded a cover of Alan Jackson’s “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You.” The video started to gain momentum after two days and had been viewed 30,000 times. Then, like lightning, the video took off and has been viewed over 1 million times and over 10,000 shares! It has now had over 1.6 million views. In total, Makenzie Phipps’ acoustic videos have been viewed over 14 million times! She also released on social media a special collaboration with the legendary, Gordon Mote for a cover of his classic hit, “Mercy Walked In,” which has been viewed nearly 100,000 times. Her latest video for, “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” is a collaboration with newcomers Monroeville that continues to grow daily.

Makenzie has landed features on Country Rebel, I Love Country Music, Classic Country Music, Addicted 2 Country Music, The Country Network, Center Stage Magazine, People.com, Newsmax, LifeMinuteTV, American Songwriter, and more. Her connection to her fans is stronger than ever, and she constantly interacts with them on social media. She has received awards such as “Female Country Song of the Year” at the 2021 Josie Music Awards and a Songwriter Achievement Award in 2022. She was named “Future Star of Tomorrow” by the North American Country Music Association International as well. Her beautiful renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “Travelin’ Soldier” have over 2 million combined views on Facebook and only continue to grow daily.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

MAR 10 – Fincastle Country Club / Bluefield, Va.

MAR 11 – The Railway Depot / Richlands, Va.

MAR 17 – Seven Sisters Brewery / Wytheville, Va.

MAR 18 – Rider’s Paradise / Herndon, W. Va.

MAR 24 – Coaltown Taps / Richlands, Va.

MAR 25 – Creek Bottom Brewery / Galax, Va.

MAR 26 – The Railyard / Bluefield, W. Va.

MAR 31 – 7 Dogs Brewery / Wytheville, Va.

APR 01 – Rider’s Paradise / Herndon, W. Va.

APR 07 – Ole No. 3 / Pocahontas, Va.

APR 08 – Softails Bar / Webster Springs, W. Va.

APR 14 – The Rusted Musket / Mullens, W. Va.

APR 15 – Great Wagon / Charlotte, N.C.

APR 21 – Rider’s Paradise / Herndon, Va.

APR 22 – The Mason Jar / Dublin, Va.

APR 29 – Hardware Hills / Scottsville, Va

APR 30 – The Railyard / Bluefield, W. Va.

MAY 05 – Softails Bar / Webster Springs, W. Va.

MAY 06 – Sutton Moose Lodge / Sutton, W. Va.

MAY 12 – Coaltown Taps / Richlands, Va.

MAY 13 – Eclipse Company Store / The Plains, Ohio

MAY 19 – Ole No. 3 / Pocahontas, Va.

MAY 20 – Doug’s Vault / Albany, Ohio

MAY 27 – Rider’s Paradise/ Herndon, W. Va.

MAY 28 – Rockhouse Marina / Dublin, Va.

JUL 07 – Private Event / Tazewell, Va.

JUL 08 – High Meadows Gold and Country Clud / Roaring Gap, N.C.

JUL 09 – Rock House Marina / Dublin, Va.

SEP 15 – Private Event / Bramwell, W. Va.

SEP 16 – Kirkwood Winery Festival / Summersville, W. Va.

For more information, tickets, and to keep up with everything Makenzie Phipps, visit HERE.

About Makenzie Phipps:

A small-town girl raised in beautiful southwest Virginia, Miss Makenzie Phipps has been making her way around the music scene for quite some time now. Growing up, Makenzie began performing at a young age. From singing the National Anthem at local sporting events to now paving her way in country music. From playing fairs, festivals, honky-tonks to the Grand Ole Opry House, she is blazing a trail with her music and spreading her love for country music everywhere she goes. Phipps’ single “Drag” was premiered by People.com and her new single “A Little Of Both” was premiered by Taste of Country and available on March 03.