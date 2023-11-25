Country Newcomer Makenzie Phipps’ Music Video For “You Bring The Beer (I’ll Bring The Noise)” Premieres

Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps’ latest music video for her current single “You Bring The Beer (I’ll Bring The Noise)” premieres Wednesday, November 22nd on Heartland at 5:30 PM ET and live-streamed at WatchHeartlandTV.com and the It’s Real Good TV app. Phipps’ unique voice and distinctive style serve as a consistent wellspring of inspiration, infusing positivity and unwavering enthusiasm. While many are enjoying the final days of bonfires, tailgating, and football, “You Bring The Beer (I’ll Bring The Noise)” encapsulates the essence of Friday night tailgate parties just before the big game. The lyrics, such as “Out on every corner everyone knows your name,” paint a vivid picture of the small-town lifestyle. While this way of life is cherished in communities across the country, many grapple with a yearning for something more. Written by Shane Begley and produced by Sal Oliveri (Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban), the song continues to highlight Makenzie Phipps’ exceptional talent, captivating audiences with each listener she reaches.

“I am thrilled to be having this video released and premiered by Heartland” expresses Phipps. “Not only does it depict who I am as a person but also what made me that person: growing up in a small town in Virginia. Although I’ve moved to Nashville, Bluefield, Virginia will always be my home. I hope you enjoy it!”

Phipps was recently surprised at The Southern Women in Film & Television Summit’s Women of True Grit Faith and Film Breakfast with the first ever “Rising Star” award, presented by author, Edie Hand just after her performance of her single “You Bring The Beer (I’ll Bring The Noise).”

“This was a wonderful surprise to receive the first-ever “Rising Star” Award from the ladies at SWIFT,” shares Phipps. “This has been such an incredible journey and to be acknowledged for my hard work is always humbling. I look forward to what God has planned for me next!”

Makenzie has landed features on Forbes, RFD-TV, Country Rebel, I Love Country Music, Classic Country Music, Addicted 2 Country Music, The Country Network, Center Stage Magazine, People.com, Newsmax, LifeMinuteTV, American Songwriter, Jesus Calling, and her acoustic video for “A Little Of Both” was premiered by Cowgirl Magazine. With a constant connection to her fans that is stronger than ever, Phipps continues to thrive on social media, releasing acoustic covers throughout the week. Her beautiful renditions of “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You,” “Amazing Grace” and “Travelin’ Soldier” have nearly 4 million combined views on Facebook and continue to grow daily.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

NOV 30 – Commodore Grille / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 02 – The Midnite Jamboree / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 11 – Commodore Grille / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 16 – Pucketts / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

DEC 27 – Commodore Grille / Nashville, Tenn.

2024 Tour Dates

JAN 13 – 7 Dogs / Wytheville, Va.

JAN 27 – Ole No. 3 / Pocahontas, Va.

FEB 17 – Fincastle Country Club / Bluefield, Va.

MAR 03 – Ole No. 3 / Pocahontas, Va.

MAR 16 – The Bucket / Dunbar, W. Va.

APR 13 – The Rusted Musket / Mullens, W. Va.

APR 26 – Creek Bottom Brewing / Galax, Va.

APR 27 – 7 Dogs / Wytheville, Va.

APR 28 – Ole No. 3 / Pocahontas, Va.

MAY 25 – Fincastle Country Club / Bluefield, Va.

MAY 25 – The Rusted Musket / Mullens, W. Va.

MAY 26 – Hardware Hills Vineyard / Scottsville, Va.

JUN 15 – Fincastle Country Club / Bluefield, Va.

JUN 15 – Riders Paradise / Herndon, W. Va.

JUN 22 – The Bucket / Dunbar, W. Va.

JUN 23 – Rock House Marina / Pulaski, Va.

JUL 12 – Riders Paradise / Herndon, W. Va.

JUL 13 – Creek Bottom Brewing / Galax, Va.

AUG 17 – Ole No. 3 / Pocahontas, Va.

AUG 18 – Hardware Hills Vineyard / Scottsville, Va.

AUG 31 – Fincastle Country Club / Bluefield, Va.

SEP 20 – The Rusted Musket / Mullens, W. Va.

SEP 21 – Riders Paradise / Herndon, W. Va.

SEP 22 – Ole No. 3 / Pocahontas, Va.

OCT 05 – Creek Bottom Brewing / Galax, Va.

OCT 26 – Ole No. 3 / Pocahontas, Va.

Makenzie Phipps has become a fixture throughout the southeast from minor league baseball games, singing the National Anthem to fairs, festivals, and honky tonks, where she has delighted fans with her true country voice. It was Phipps’ cover of “Amazing Grace” that heightened her popularity, with a video posted on Country Rebel quickly tallying nearly a million views on Facebook for the talented teenager. Now, with the traditional sounds of country songstresses such as Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette held safe within her heart, Phipps has officially begun her trek to country music stardom, bringing a whole new generation a sound that they might not be accustomed to, but a sound that seems especially apropos for the turbulent times we find ourselves living within.

She has been featured by Forbes, Jesus Calling, Taste of Country, RFD-TV, Country Rebel, I Love Country Music, Classic Country Music, Addicted 2 Country Music, The Country Network, Center Stage Magazine, People.com, Newsmax, LifeMinuteTV, American Songwriter, Heartland, and more. She has received awards such as "Female Country Song of the Year" at the 2021 Josie Music Awards and a Songwriter Achievement Award in 2022. She was named "Future Star of Tomorrow" by the North American Country Music Association International as well.