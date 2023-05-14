Country Newcomer Makenzie Phipps’ Acoustic Video For Current Single “A Little Of Both”

Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps has released an acoustic video in support of her current single “A Little Of Both.” The “A Little Of Both” acoustic video is a stripped-down version that highlights life’s ups and downs while using opposites to explain that sometimes you don’t have to choose, but rather enjoy both! “Jack Daniels or Jim Beam, Mick Jagger or McCartney, I’ll have a little of both” sums up the single while “I roll with the punches, it gets me where I’m going” truly paints the portrait that you can’t control life, but you can enjoy the ride! “A Little Of Both” was written by Vanessa Olivarez, Elizabeth Elkins, and Sonia Leigh, and produced by Sal Oliveri (Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban).

To view Makenzie Phipps’ acoustic premiere with Cowgirl Magazine, visit HERE.

To purchase/stream “A Little Of Both,” visit HERE.

“I want to thank Cowgirl Magazine for supporting my music and acoustic video,” shares Phipps. This last year has been a wild and interesting ride while chasing my dreams. It seems just when it can’t get any better, it does. I hope you enjoy it and see you all soon!”

As part of a recent meeting with legendary singer-songwriter Lacy J. Dalton, Phipps recorded an acoustic video of Lacy J. Dalton’s timeless hit, “16th Avenue.” Premiered by American Songwriter, Phipps’ acoustic performance honors Dalton’s contribution to country music and coincides with the 40th Anniversary of its original release. To view Makenzie Phipps’ premiere with American Songwriter, visit HERE.

Phipps’ previous single “Drag” was premiered by People.com and the acoustic video was premiered by Cowboys & Indians. With a combination of country and blues, Phipps’ unique vocal ability and song delivery offer a modern beat while showcasing a relationship that may not be ideal, yet it’s like a habit you just can’t kick.

Makenzie has landed features on Country Rebel, I Love Country Music, Classic Country Music, Addicted 2 Country Music, The Country Network, Center Stage Magazine, People.com, Newsmax, LifeMinuteTV, American Songwriter, and more. Her connection to her fans is stronger than ever, and she constantly interacts with them on social media. She has received awards such as “Female Country Song of the Year” at the 2021 Josie Music Awards and a Songwriter Achievement Award in 2022. She was named “Future Star of Tomorrow” by the North American Country Music Association International as well. Her beautiful renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “Travelin’ Soldier” have over 2 million combined views on Facebook and only continue to grow daily.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

MAY 19 – Ole No. 3 / Pocahontas, Va.

MAY 20 – Doug’s Vault / Albany, Ohio

MAY 27 – Rider’s Paradise/ Herndon, W. Va.

MAY 28 – Rockhouse Marina / Dublin, Va.

JUN 02 – Music in the Park / Athens, W. Va.

JUN 03 – 4H Benefit Concert / Abingdon, Va.

JUN 03 – The Rusted Musket / Mullens, W. Va.

JUN 07 – Country For A Cause at 3rd & Lindsley / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 10 – The Midnite Jamboree / Nashville, Tenn. (with Tim Atwood)

JUN 11 – Sunday Morning Country at The Grand Ole Opry House / Nashville, Tenn.

JUL 07 – Private Event / Tazewell, Va.

JUL 08 – High Meadows Gold and Country Clud / Roaring Gap, N.C.

JUL 09 – Rock House Marina / Dublin, Va.

SEP 15 – Private Event / Bramwell, W. Va.

SEP 16 – Kirkwood Winery Festival / Summersville, W. Va.

For more information, tickets, and to keep up with everything Makenzie Phipps, visit HERE.

About Makenzie Phipps:

Makenzie Phipps has become a fixture throughout the southeast from minor league baseball games, singing the National Anthem to fairs, festivals, and honky tonks, where she has delighted fans with her true country voice. It was Phipps’s cover of “Amazing Grace” that sent her career into a tailspin, with a video posted on Country Rebel quickly tallying nearly a million views on Facebook for the talented teenager. Now, with the traditional sounds of country songstresses such as Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette held safe within her heart, Phipps has officially begun her trek to country music stardom, bringing a whole new generation a sound that they might not be accustomed to, but a sound that seems especially apropos for the turbulent times we find ourselves living within.

