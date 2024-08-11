Country Newcomer Dusty Black Releases First New Music on Stone Country Records

Country newcomer Dusty Black today released his Stone Country Records debut track, “Dust Off of Me,” available across all digital and streaming partners now.

LISTEN to “Dust Off of Me” HERE.

WATCH the Official “Dust Off of Me” Lyric Video HERE.

Texas-born and Memphis-raised, Dusty delivers strong, soulful vocals that soar above the production of the universally relatable song that speaks to anyone falling in love after a long-ago heartbreak.

“’Dust Off of Me’ is about loving someone after being just a little bit rusty,” says Dusty. “It’s about a wounded heart that needs to take things slow – but taking it slow doesn’t mean he loves any less.”

Produced by Mickey Jack Cones (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett) and written by Connie Harrington, Heath Sanders, Josh Dunn and Houston Phillips, the song’s lyrics are at once heartfelt and visually stunning:

About Dusty Black

Stone Country Records’ Dusty Black emerges in Nashville’s vibrant music scene as an artist whose soulful, country melodies reflect a deep-rooted family legacy. Born in Texas and raised in Memphis, Dusty’s musical journey was influenced by his grandfather, Floyd Black “Junior,” who played banjo and guitar in Johnny Cash’s band, as well as from his father, Allen Black, whose country ballads instilled in him a profound connection to the genre.

While he achieved remarkable success as a six-time Inc. 500 CEO of Black Tie Moving, music always called to Dusty – a call he answered with unwavering passion after realizing life’s fleeting nature when his father passed away. Dusty’s transition from the business world to the music stage is marked by impressive achievements, racking up over 10 million streams as an independent artist in the past three years and touring arenas where he has opened for artists as diverse as Nelly, Gary LeVox (of Rascal Flatts), Stoney LaRue and Lauren Alaina.

Joining country music legend Benny Brown’s Stone Country Records is not just a career milestone, but a fulfillment of a shared dream with his late father, blending Dusty’s entrepreneurial spirit with his artistic aspirations. Dusty channels his experiences and his heritage into songs that resonate with authenticity and heart, promising to add a unique voice to the country music landscape while inspiring others that it’s never too late to choose those childhood dreams.

