Country Music’s Best Of 2019

Ingrid Andress has turned out to be quite the pleasant surprise to close out the year. Many of our music and program directors are singing the praises of her current “More Hearts Than Mine” (Atlantic). It’s an excellent track that could really give this artist a start for some great things to come. Runaway June are closing out the year with some firepower and make no mistake about that. The single “Head Over Heels” (Wheelhouse) is fast becoming a real favorite at Country radio and all of this could not happen to a greater group of talented recording artists. Make sure to move or add this one to your currents.

Chris Janson is at the top of his game and we are so thrilled to see that happen for him. “Done” (Warner Music Nashville) is his latest and greatest and it’s fast becoming one of my favorites. Sam Hunt is still as hot as they come and there is no slowing this guy down one bit. “Kinfolks” (MCA Nashville) is his current release and the single is pulling on some rather big numbers from coast to coast. Mandy Barnett also has a real good thing going to close out the year. “The End Of The World” (BMG) is the song you need to pay attention to. Watch for some rather big weeks ahead for this breaking gem.

Gabby Barrett is keeping the American Idol dream alive and well. “I Hope” (WMN) is the one that is putting her on the map. She’s been one of my favorites from the new Idol franchise and I’m so happy to see that she’s getting the attention she so deserves. Her fellow “Idol mate” in Lauren Alaina is also making the most of her recent Dancing With the Stars fame and fortune. “Getting Good” (19 Recordings/Mercury Nashville) is the one that many of you are raving about and for very good reason, it’s her best to date.

Ashley McBryde has a track that is pulling in some rather impressive numbers. Programmers are all over the single “One Night Standards” (Warner Music Nashville) & that has been a good indicator that something very extra special is in the works. Rob Georg has had a banner 2019 and now is breaking fast with “Dust” (Coast). Also making music under your Christmas tree by Rob Georg is his single “When I Make It Home For Christmas” (Coast). The Ashley Sisters are taking the single “Crush” (GKM) for a spin and so far so good. Carissa Biele is also getting raves for the single that we have come to know as “Strong Like The Whiskey” (Comin’ In Hott).

Who says that Country ‘ain’t Christmas? Try out the James Younger single “It’s Christmas” (Indie) to see what we are talking about. We also see that Barry K Randolph is getting on the holiday playlist with “Randolph The Redneck Reindeer” (Aid). Chris Britt has teamed up with Kenny Cooper “Christmas Angel” (Oak Strings Entertainment) & that is doing rather well out of the box. The Littles have a lot to be thankful for as their “I Want To Spend Christmas With You” (Indie) takes flight so keep your eyes and ears open.

Joey Canyon’s new single is really on fire. “Take Me Back” (Glo-Dot) is the track that I’m talking about and it’s really one of his best to date. He also has the Joey Canyon show out and about in syndication where he interviews some of country music’s finest. Make sure to keep Joey on your list. Arvie Bennett Jr. is back with a very special song at the format. Many are raving about his heartfelt and special “Where He Found Me” and for a very good reason, it’s amazing. You will not find a harder working and traveling musician than Arvie and now that he has some radio success, things are about to get better.

The Big Riggs Band is pulling in some rather impressive numbers with their powerful “She’s A Small Town” (DJ). Great tune and a solid outfit of talent to take flight. Country recording artist Lee Sims has a lot to be proud of. His current “Live Myself To Death Before I Die” (Adelphos) is creating quite the buzz out there as this independent artists goes head to head against major label talent.

It’s our Best of 2019 & all of the above artists deserve your continued love and support. Get your votes in on our New Music Weekly sight and help them get some New Music Awards for 2020.