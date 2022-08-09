Country Music: The Hottest For Summer

Luke Bryan continues his winning ways and in a very big way indeed. His new “Country On” (Capitol Nashville) pulled in a record number of adds over the past week showing that this could be his best opening ever. Not that he needs any help but Luke has not failed at anything related to radio success, so the streak is alive and well. Keith Urban is right next to Luke every step of the way as his new “Brown Eyes Baby” (Capitol Nashville) takes flight. They are label mates after all so the gang at Capitol Nashville is fully prepared for this battle of top Country artists and they are doing quite a solid job at that.

Lady A are taking the Summer of 2022 very serious. So much so that they have released “Summer State Of Mind” (BMLG) to Country radio and it is being welcomed with open arms from music and program directors coast to coast. This is a must add for those of you who are serious about new Summer music. Cole Swindell is off like a rocket with another monster jam. “She Had Me At Heads” (Carolina/Warner/WMN) is the one that is pulling in requests in overwhelming numbers. Just ask your local Country station and they will tell you. Michael Ray is keeping the heat on the rest of the competition. His new “Holy Water” (Warner/WEA) is one of his best to date and the results are starting to show up.

Sam Hunt is on just about everyone’s list and why not, he is the real deal after-all. The new and ever powerful “Water Under The Bridge” (MCA Nashville) is so good you just can’t put it down. Thomas Rhett has joined forces with the ever-talented Riley Green for the perfect summer song. “Half Of Me” (Valory Music Co./BMLG) is quite the fun tune and everyone I know that pays attention to this format will tell you that it’s a huge hit single.

Bailey Zimmerman is getting lots of love and praise at the format and for a very good reason. “Fall In Love” (Warner Music Nashville) is the song that has pure magic written all over it. Make sure to save a little room on your playlist for this musical gem. I’m also hearing great things about this new Dillon Carmichael track. “Son Of A” (Riser House) seems to be hitting all the right chords with radio programmers. I’m also loving the new and red-hot Eric Church single. “Doing Life With Me” (EMI Nashville) is the song that is now setting the world on fire. That’s not an easy thing to do but it’s happening,

Morgan Wallen has another monster single on his hands and make no mistake about that. “You Proof” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) is the latest and greatest from an artist that was about dead in the water a few years back. It appears that all is forgiven and he’s back to doing what he does best. That would be making some of the best country music out there.

As I’m sure you know by now that this is a very special Indie Artists issue. I favor this arena as I happen to be one of the gang. Tiffany Haseker needs no real introduction. Her new “We Need To Talk” (Radiant Dragonfly Music) is the true talk of the indie world and why not. She is one of the hottest indie artists around these days. Rob Georg is back with another gem and make no mistake about that. “My Mother’s Arms” (Coast) is his latest and this one is pretty special indeed. See Your Shadow is a solid Top10 on many radio charts as “Missing West Virginia” (MTS) proves this act is the real deal.

Joey Canyon is back on the radio after a little break. His new “On Country Radio” (Glo-Dot) is on-fire and our music and programmers all agree that this in one of his very best to date. Gary Pratt is back with another solid single. A long favorite on my New Music Monday show, the phones go crazy every time I spin “You Gotta Jump In” (MTS). Callie Young continues her chart ride as her “Joyride” (West Coast Collective) moves past the pack. Pamela Hopkins is trying to watch her every step and she tells you all about it in “One Too Many” (MTS). DK Davis is back with “Take Me To Mexico Amigo” (Route66/AMG) & that is bringing lots of smiles to one and all. I wish all of these Indie artists the very best.