Country Music Star Cole Swindell Joins Four Corners Motorcycle Rally To Raise Money For The Warrior Built Foundation

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally is partnering with Platinum-selling country music star Cole Swindell and Quaid Harley-Davidson for a fundraising sweepstakes that raises money for The Warrior Built Foundation. The Warrior Built Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides vocational and recreational therapy to combat veterans and wounded warriors. The Four Corners Motorcycle Rally will take place over Labor Day weekend in Durango, Colorado, from Friday, September 3, through Sunday, September 5.

Enter to win at www.FourCornersMotorcycleRally.com.

Participants may enter for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to see Cole Swindell at a future concert date in the continental U.S., including flights, hotel, side-stage viewing, a backstage tour, and more, PLUS a customized 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special from Quaid Harley-Davidson! Donations will benefit The Warrior Built Foundation.

“We’re teaming up with Four Corners Motorcycle Rally and Quaid Harley-Davidson to raise money for The Warrior Built Foundation,” says Cole Swindell. “The WBF honors the service and sacrifice of combat veterans and wounded service members who have served our country by providing them with vocational and recreational opportunities—it’s a real worthwhile nonprofit, and I’m really happy to be able to help.”

“I am excited to be a part of bringing live music, motorcycles, and the military together; after the craziness of the past year, with concerts being canceled, I think we all need something positive to look forward to,” says John M. Oakes, managing partner of Four Corners Motorcycle Rally. “I am honored to join forces with Cole Swindell to make this once-in-a-lifetime experience happen while raising money for our combat veterans through The Warrior Built Foundation.”

Visit www.FourCornersMotorcycleRally.com to make a donation benefitting The Warrior Built Foundation. Donations can be made in denominations of $25, $50, $100, or $500—the higher the pledge, the more your entries increase exponentially*. Entries close July 16, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random to win the grand prize.

About the 2020 H-D® Street Glide Special:

The 2020 H-D® Street Glide Special from Quaid Harley-Davidson was customized by Allan Chadwick of The Warrior Built Foundation and features parts and accessories from Kuryakyn, Rockford Fosgate, Biltwell, S&S Cycle, Mustang Seats, and Memphis Shades.

Kuryakyn: Billet Antenna Hex, 7″ LED Headlight w/ White Halo, Tracer Front & Rear Turn Signals, Black Curved License Plate Frame, LED Saddle Bag Hinge, Hex Driver Floorboards, Hex Driver Passenger Floorboards, Hex Shift Ped, Hex Brake Pedal Pad, Hypercharger ES Air Cleaner, ISO-Levers

Rockford Fosgate: Stage 3 Audio Kit

Biltwell: Alumicore Grips and Two Helmets

S&S Cycle: Grand National Slip-On Mufflers, Black End Caps (4”)

Mustang Seats: Revere Journey Stripe One-Piece Seat, Black with Red Stitching

Memphis Shades: 4.5” Dark Black Smoke Spoiler Windshield



* NO PURCHASE OR DONATION NECESSARY. Ends 07/16/21. Subject to Official Rules available at www.fourcornersmotorcyclerally.com. Open to legal residents of the continental United States and Washington, D.C. who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited by law.

About The Warrior Built Foundation:

The mission of The Warrior Built Foundation is to honor the service and sacrifice of combat veterans and wounded service members who served our country by providing vocational and recreational opportunities. Vocational and recreational opportunities break through walls and foster an environment of healing, where great memories are born and new support systems are formed. Vocational therapy is conducted in the “Warrior Built Garage”, where combat veterans are given the opportunity to be exposed to the world of fabrication and the mechanics of different types of vehicles. Whether it is an off-road vehicle, race car, classic car, or motorcycle, they are given the chance to figure out if they want a future in the fabrication and mechanic industry. Recreational therapy consists of attending different events that fuel the motivation and adrenalin for our combat veterans. This is accomplished by bringing them to events such as dirt bike races, drag racing, off-road racing, concerts, and planning camping trips to the sand dunes, off-road parks, rivers, lakes, etc. The Warrior Built Foundation also helps combat veterans pursue their desires to enter and compete in different types of action sports and races, such as the Baja 1000 off-road race. The camaraderie and motivation that sparks from the projects they build and the events they attend have changed the lives of the combat veterans who have given so much for our country.

About Cole Swindell:

Cole Swindell, a Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum rising superstar, has toured with the biggest superstars in country music including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and officially became a headliner on his own Reason To Drink Tours in 2018. The Georgia native has sold out all four of his Down Home Tours in support of the Down Home Sessions I, II, III, IV. He kicked off his headlining Down To Earth Tour in March 2020 before it went on pause amidst the COVID-19 and shortly after released his current rising single “Single Saturday Night.”

Swindell, in the last six years since his debut, has racked up an impressive NINE No. 1 singles; 11 No. 1 singles as a songwriter; one 1 billion+ audience reaching single (“You Should Be Here”), eight Platinum singles; a Platinum-certified debut album (Cole Swindell); a Gold-certified sophomore album (You Should Be Here), his No. 1 hit “Break Up In The End” named the NSAI Song of the Year (2019), over 1 BILLION on demand streams as well as numerous SONGWRITING honors and awards including being named the NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year (2016) and Music Row’s Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year during his debut (2015) with celebrated songwriting credits which include not only his own but “This Is How We Roll” by Florida Georgia Line, “Get Me Some of That” by Thomas Rhett, and several songs with Luke Bryan including his No. 1 single “Roller Coaster,” among others. Swindell’s own eight No. 1 singles include “Chillin’ It,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey,” “Let Me See Ya Girl,” “You Should Be Here,” “Middle of a Memory,” “Flatliner” and now “Love You Too Late.”

About Four Corners Motorcycle Rally:

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally happens annually over Labor Day Weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday centered in Durango, Colorado with events, entertainment, and activities including Hooligan Racing, Concerts, Motorcycle Stunt Shows, Charity Rides, Bike Shows, Wheelie Pig’s Hill Climb Challenge, Fishing Derby, Camping and more spread across the Four Corners Region at locations including Durango Harley-Davidson, Sky Ute Casino Resort, Rattlesnake Gulch, Historic Downtown Durango, Million Dollar Highway Saloon, Purgatory Ski Resort and more. Named after the Four Corners Monument where the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet, which is the only point in the United States shared by four states. Four Corners Motorcycle Rally is known as the “Best Riding Rally in America” because of the diverse riding terrain and it is the home of the legendary Million Dollar Highway with 284 turns in 71 miles, reaching 11,018 feet of elevation cutting through historic mining towns on the San Juan Skyway Scenic Byway. 2021 event dates are Friday, September 3 – Sunday, September 5.

About John M. Oakes:

John M. Oakes is an entertainment entrepreneur, executive, and marketer based in Southern California. Oakes founded his music, entertainment, event, and marketing consulting company, Freeze Management, in 2002, while managing rock band Story of the Year. He specializes in producing music festivals, concerts, car shows, motorcycle shows, and events, and developing marketing programs benefiting live events, brands, artists, partners, and fans. Oakes has spent 20 years as an entrepreneur in the music industry, representing a diverse group of musicians selling millions of records and tickets worldwide. Oakes, with his company Freeze Management, has also developed effective strategies and implemented successful marketing programs for an assorted group of well-known companies, including Rockstar Energy Drink, Ram Trucks, AT&T Wireless, Samsung Mobile, Ford, Jägermeister, Lucas Oil, Coors Light, Harley-Davidson and many more.