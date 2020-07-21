Country Music Stand-out Vonn Kiss Releases Latest Single “Whiskey, Woman & Me”

Country music singer/songwriter Vonn Kiss keeps the fire lit with a new heartwarming, traditional country tune. “Whiskey, Woman & Me” premiered by Country Sway, resonates with those who may be experiencing hardship and pain, providing a lyrical shelter for the brokenhearted in search of comfort. Vonn writes through personal experience in hopes to illustrate the idea that suffering can sneak up on you and shoot when least expected but songs like “Whiskey, Woman & Me” help heal the wound. The new single is available now on all streaming platforms.

“Life can be a broken body, a broken soul, and sometimes both. You search for the answers as to why and it often takes the deeper realization of someone else’s pain to give you strength and know that you are not alone; though different, it is pain nonetheless,” shares Vonn.

This American country staple artist relentlessly continues to craft country classics that resonate with those who hold their hearts on their sleeve. Vonn’s genuine grit, determination and passion reflect a strong desire to deliver songs that leave a lasting impact. “Whiskey, Woman & Me” provides the listener with lyrics that parallel a pill that; though hard to swallow, is just what the doctor ordered. As Vonn Kiss releases one stellar single after another, fans will not want to miss what this rising star has in store for the coming months.

You can stream Vonn Kiss’s new single “Whiskey, Woman & Me” directly on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. This single along with others are to be dropped in the coming months contributing to a highly anticipated fall album release.

Visit his website and socials linked below to keep up with future announcements and releases.

About Vonn Kiss:

Vonn Kiss realized that he had a purpose long before anyone had an opinion. It was this passion and growing positive response from fans that sent Vonn touring across the nation with country hit-maker David Allan Coe and other lyrical pioneers all while headlining his own shows. An authentic claim to fame proves Vonn Kiss & The Dark Horses stand-out singles to exist somewhere between traditional and outlaw country music. Vonn calls this format “lawless country” as he and the Dark Horses work hard to keep the timeless brand alive . It is this relentless vision that is portrayed throughout their unforgettable tracks. With each release thousands more are roped into the Vonn Kiss family. As numbers organically rise it is evident that there are no limits. Stay tuned as Vonn Kiss & The Dark Horses create standards beyond compare and deliver one of a kind music to the world.