Country Music Spotlighted In New Music Awards Nominations

Dan + Shay keep their running streak of hits alive and well with every step they take. “Glad You Exist” (Warner Music Nashville) is the newest from this hit making duo and our panel of radio and programmers just can’t seem to get enough. This is also one of their best yet. Blake Shelton continues his record setting number of monster hits. He does it again with “Minimum Wage” (Warner/WMN) in a very big way and that has to keep the brass over on The Voice (NBC) extremely happy. No one is hotter in Country radio then Blake.

Jon Pardi appears to be on a roll time after time. We first caught a glimpse of him at CRS a few years back and now he’s taking his new and improved “Tequila Little Time” (Capitol Nashville) out for a spin and radio is all over this one big time. Speaking of CRS, it’s been in full bloom with many changes this year but the crew still has managed with all of this

to implemented new rules and restrictions & a good job team CRS. We all hope that by next year things will be back to some normal operation so that we can be more involved.

Cole Swindell takes a good thing and works it until it really takes hold. Case in point is his current “Single Saturday Night ” (Warner/WMN). It’s been out for awhile but Cole and the powers that be have not given up on this monster jam. Luke Combs is also off and running at full speed. His “Forever After All” (River House/Columbia) is another winner as he keep rolling out the hits like a man on fire. Happy to see the good guys wining at times.

Jake Owen is seeking good fortune and continued support at the format. His brilliant “Made For You” (Big Loud) is another gem from an artist that we have come to know quite well. Also getting in on the action from coast to coast is Jameson Rodgers. Together with Luke Combs, the boys are taking the single “Cold Beer Calling” out for a spin and this ride is beautiful. Nate Barnes has come to the party and intends to stay for a spell. The new and elegant “You Ain’t Pretty” (Quartz Hill) is the perfect song for this time of year.

Filmore is taking off and they are letting the Country world know they are good and ready. “Nothing’s Better” (Curb) is a real top of the hour song that deserves your immediate love and attention. Robyn Ottolini is getting lots of praise and support for the new song entitled “F-150” (Warner/WMN). This is a real powerhouse and we are happy to see it doing so well. Adam Doleac is also picking up big numbers for his current hit single. “Whiskey’s Fine” (Arista Nashville) is a real winner so make sure you get it on your list as soon as you can.

Locash are keeping it real and we’re so excited to see that the boys keep on cranking out the hits. “Beers To Catch Up On” (Wheelhouse) is a real treat so don’t let the boys down. Lee Brice has another winner on his hands and make no mistake about that. Everybody is singing the praises of his current “Memory I Don’t Mess With” (Curb) & that is such a great song we just can’t stop loving it every time it comes on the radio. Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood are not letting their current song off the hook. Their rendition of the classic tune “Shallow” (Pearl) continues to build by leaps and bounds so add a few extra for them. Newcomers Travis Reid Ball & the Trouble have come to the party with a debut single entitled “California” & are truly appreciative of the reception they have been getting at radio. Again we love to see the new guys win and catch a well-deserved break.

The Charlie Kulis Band are making it look easy again every week as their “Hotel Room” moves forward. They also have a new song called “Twisted” that is picking up a number of early believers. Jennifer Belle is also pulling in super numbers for her “When I Get To It” (JGSII). Garrett Young has had an amazing run with his brilliant “Get Gone” (West Coast Collective). Rob Georg has also had solid run with his “This Old House”. Billy F. Otis delivers the goods with “On My Street”. Eileen Carey is also running strong with “Keep Your Love To Yourself” (RolleyCstr Music). All of the above are NMA Nominees and deserve your support.