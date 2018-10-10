Country Music Rocks Chats with Artist on the Rise Dylan Schneider

Cold River Records artist Dylan Schneider is making his away across the country showcasing his new music. His latest single, “How Does It Sound,” certainly sounds great and has made for a great fit on country radio.

While out on his west coast run, we had a chance to catch up with the artist on the rise. Schneider chatted with us about his new single, the incredible year he’s had throughout 2018, and his plans to continue the momentum into 2019. Check out our exclusive interview with Dylan Schneider here, or watch below.

[embedded content]

Dylan Schneider is definitely one to watch. 2018 has been a breakthrough year for him and will no doubt continue into the years to come. Additionally, his live performance is one you won’t want to miss! For tour dates and more, visit dylanschneidermusic.com.

