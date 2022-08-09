Country Music Recording Artist Seth Alexander Set To Debut New Single “Millionaire”

Singer-songwriter and indie country recording artist Seth Alexander (Platform EightyNine Music), will celebrate the release of his debut single “Millionaire.”* Penned by Alexander, alongside Elmer Knable and Dale Allen Pommer, and produced by Richard Donahue, Next Level Entertainment (Nashville, TN), the track will be available via all digital retail outlets and streaming services on Friday, September 9, 2022. The presale/pre-save event begins Friday, August 26, 2022. (Digital retail and streaming services provided by Ed Gertler/Digital Retail Services).
Far from what the listener might anticipate from the song title alone [paralleling “Rockstar” (Nickleback) or “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” (Travis Tritt)], “Millionaire,” is contemplative. The storyline: Even when dreams are met with slamming doors and self-worth destroyed, the age-old adage of “it is better to give than to receive” is revived as an invaluable richness like no other. The production infuses rock, pop and country overtones, while beachy harmony and twangy guitar highlights keep time with the steady synth beats.
“This tune isn’t just another song or just another story, it’s my theme song. When I was a young boy, I had dreams of being a millionaire and being someone everyone wanted to be like and look up to,” said the 31-one-year-old, Oregon native, Seth Alexander. “…and I recall the words my grandmother said to me: ‘you are rich because you have a family that loves you.’ ‘Millionaire’ is not about money and riches, it’s about the feeling of being wanted and needed, and extending that same sentiment to others. To be honest, if I had millions and was living in a house that felt empty and cold, I would burn it all to spend time with my family. …just to say ‘I love you’ and ‘thanks for making me feel like a millionaire’.“
I WOULD SELL MY SOUL TO TELL YOU HOW I FEEL
I WOULD GIVE YOU ALL I GOT,
IF IT WOULD HELP TO HEAL THIS EMPTINESS I FEEL
AH-AH LIFT ME UP SHOW ME WHAT I’M WORTH
I COULD FINALLY END MY LIFELONG SEARCH
WOULDN’T CARE IF PEOPLE STARED
CAUSE I’D BE WALKING ON AIR,
FEELING LIKE MILLIONAIRE
YEAH, WALKING ON AIR,
FEELIN’ LIKE MILLIONAIRE
“I have worked with Seth for more than two years; co-writing and producing. He has a tremendous work ethic; his songwriting, stage presence and vocal performance are powerful,” introduced producer Richard Donahue, Next Level Entertainment. “Seth Alexander is on the brink of becoming a contender in the music business.”
The corresponding “Millionaire” music video (produced by Alexander) was shot by James McGettrick and Jason Odine at various Nashville locations (including Jet Right and Fresh Fades Barbershop), with props provided by Jet Right, Traditional Home Mortgage, Inc. (sports car) and Blanco Cigars. The flick does not depict what the songwriter intended in lyrical translation but is rather exact in what the viewer would imagine. A September debut is scheduled with airings anticipated across various digital platforms and broadcast channels.
Track Info
Seth Alexander
“Millionaire”
Label: Platform EightyNine Music
Written by: Seth Alexander/ Elmer Knable/Dale Allen Pommer
Produced by: Richard Donahue
Distribution by: Ed Gertler/Digital Retail Streaming Service
Release Date: September 9, 2022
Presale/Pre-Save Event: August 26, 2022
Run Time: 3:18
ABOUT SETH ALEXANDER
The age-old adage for country music hopefuls is that “Nashville is a ten-year town.”
Seth Alexander threw that metaphor out the window. With his “head down,” he was determined to take the fast track to jumpstart his recording career.
The Oregon-born dream seeker moved to Music City in 2018. Within 12 months of his arrival, Seth’s day job landed him a chance to meet with one of Nashville’s respected producers, Richard Donahue. Donahue, who was a former band member of The Accents (signed to RCA Records for 12 years), transitioned to artist development and production. The two quickly developed camaraderie. The working relationship brought Seth into the studio where he recorded alongside the likes of Kerry Marx (Musical Director for the Grand Ole Opry), Catherine Marx and Tommy Harden (Reba’s keyboard player and drummer) and Tony King (harmony vocalist for Brooks and Dunn).
Seth’s musical tastes were influenced early on by the tunes that sang from the car stereo of his granddad’s old red Datsun (Haggard, Jones, Keith Whitley, George Strait and Garth), and “cousin Bobby” who played at fairs and festivals, and carried Seth in tow. Seth learned to play guitar as a six-year-old on an instrument that his granddad bought for him at a garage sale. Honing his song craft, Seth took cues from Bobby and two of his favorite songwriters, Craig Wiseman and Jeffrey Steele.
An active member of the Music City community, Seth maintains a steady writing appointment schedule with some of Nashville’s finest; he’s performed at notable venues including The Local, Live Oak and Commodore Grille. With a knack to frame a realistic story supported by strong catchy hooks and dynamic instrumentals, Seth’s talents rise above the smoke and mirrors, and vanilla sugar coatings. …and it’s his love of God and passion for his music that makes him a standout.