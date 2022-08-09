Country Music Recording Artist Seth Alexander Set To Debut New Single “Millionaire”

Singer-songwriter and indie country recording artist Seth Alexander (Platform EightyNine Music), will celebrate the release of his debut single “Millionaire.”* Penned by Alexander, alongside Elmer Knable and Dale Allen Pommer, and produced by Richard Donahue, Next Level Entertainment (Nashville, TN), the track will be available via all digital retail outlets and streaming services on Friday, September 9, 2022. The presale/pre-save event begins Friday, August 26, 2022. (Digital retail and streaming services provided by Ed Gertler/Digital Retail Services).

Far from what the listener might anticipate from the song title alone [paralleling “Rockstar” (Nickleback) or “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” (Travis Tritt)], “Millionaire,” is contemplative. The storyline: Even when dreams are met with slamming doors and self-worth destroyed, the age-old adage of “it is better to give than to receive” is revived as an invaluable richness like no other. The production infuses rock, pop and country overtones, while beachy harmony and twangy guitar highlights keep time with the steady synth beats.

“This tune isn’t just another song or just another story, it’s my theme song. When I was a young boy, I had dreams of being a millionaire and being someone everyone wanted to be like and look up to,” said the 31-one-year-old, Oregon native, Seth Alexander. “…and I recall the words my grandmother said to me: ‘you are rich because you have a family that loves you.’ ‘Millionaire’ is not about money and riches, it’s about the feeling of being wanted and needed, and extending that same sentiment to others. To be honest, if I had millions and was living in a house that felt empty and cold, I would burn it all to spend time with my family. …just to say ‘I love you’ and ‘thanks for making me feel like a millionaire’.“

I WOULD SELL MY SOUL TO TELL YOU HOW I FEEL I WOULD GIVE YOU ALL I GOT, IF IT WOULD HELP TO HEAL THIS EMPTINESS I FEEL AH-AH LIFT ME UP SHOW ME WHAT I’M WORTH I COULD FINALLY END MY LIFELONG SEARCH WOULDN’T CARE IF PEOPLE STARED CAUSE I’D BE WALKING ON AIR, FEELING LIKE MILLIONAIRE YEAH, WALKING ON AIR, FEELIN’ LIKE MILLIONAIRE

“I have worked with Seth for more than two years; co-writing and producing. He has a tremendous work ethic; his songwriting, stage presence and vocal performance are powerful,” introduced producer Richard Donahue, Next Level Entertainment. “Seth Alexander is on the brink of becoming a contender in the music business.” The corresponding “Millionaire” music video (produced by Alexander) was shot by James McGettrick and Jason Odine at various Nashville locations (including Jet Right and Fresh Fades Barbershop), with props provided by Jet Right, Traditional Home Mortgage, Inc. (sports car) and Blanco Cigars. The flick does not depict what the songwriter intended in lyrical translation but is rather exact in what the viewer would imagine. A September debut is scheduled with airings anticipated across various digital platforms and broadcast channels. Track Info

Seth Alexander “Millionaire” Label: Platform EightyNine Music Written by: Seth Alexander/ Elmer Knable/Dale Allen Pommer Produced by: Richard Donahue Distribution by: Ed Gertler/Digital Retail Streaming Service Release Date: September 9, 2022 Presale/Pre-Save Event: August 26, 2022 Run Time: 3:18 ABOUT SETH ALEXANDER