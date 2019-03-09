Country Music Legend Lee Greenwood To Appear On TBN’s HUCKABEE Saturday, March 9th and Sunday, March 10th at 8/7c

Two time CMA Male Vocalist Of The Year, and GRAMMY-winning country music artist Lee Greenwood is set to perform on this weekend’s edition of HUCKABEE, airing Saturday, March 9th and Sunday, March 10th at 8/7c. The singer will talk with the show’s host, Gov. Mike Huckabee, about faith, family and freedom and will also perform one of his many hit country songs and close with his well-known patriotic anthem, “God Bless The USA.” You can find your local TBN channel here or stream the broadcast live here.

“It’s great to be on with Governor Huckabee again. Always straight talk – always the truth and plenty of laughs,” says Greenwood. “I’m also very happy to share my music with the TBN audience!”

Greenwood continues to tour extensively in 2019, and fans can catch up with him at one of his many concert appearances.

Lee Greenwood on Tour:

Mar 17 Gainesville, Fla. / Gainesville Raceway

Mar 23 Weirsdale, Fla. / Orange Blossom Opry

Mar 26 Washington, D.C. / USO Headquarters

Mar 31 Frederick, Md. / The Weinberg Center for the Arts

Apr 09 Indian Wells, Calif. / Armed Forces Salute

Apr 26 Lake Buena Vista, Fla. / Four Seasons Resort

Apr 28 Sarasota, Fla. / Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

May 21 Nashville, Tenn. / Grand Ole Opry

May 24 Winston-Salem, N.C. / Annex Theater

May 26 Charlotte, N.C. / Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jun 28 Roanoke Rapids, N.C. / Roanoke Rapids Theatre

Jun 29 Marion, Va. / The Lincoln Theater

Jul 03 Hot Springs , Ar. / Oaklawn Jockey Club

Jul 04 Ft Lauderdale, Fla. / Ft Lauderdale Beach

Jul 06 Cabazon, Calif. / Casino Morongo

Aug 08 Nichols, N.Y. / Tioga Downs Grandstand

Aug 09 Vernon, N.Y. / Vernon Downs Grandstand

Aug 14 Grants Pass, Ore. / Josephine County Fairgrounds & Event Center

Aug 18 Louisville , Ky. / Kentucky State Fairgrounds

Sep 07 Batesville, Ar. / Univ of Arkansas Community College

Sep 19 Bremen, Ga. / Mill Town Music Hall

Sep 20 Walhalla, S.C. / Walhalla Performing Arts Center

Sep 21 Clarksville, Tenn. / Beachaven Winery

Nov 02 Knoxville, Tenn. / University of Tennessee

Nov 08 Emporia, Kan. / Emporia Granada Theatre

Nov 09 Rogers, Ar. / John Q Hammons Convention Center

Nov 10 Branson, Mo. / Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater

Dec 04 Branson, Mo. / Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater

Dec 05 Cedar Park, Texas / HEB Center

Dec 13 Immokalee, Fla. / Seminole Casino

For a complete tour schedule, click here.

For more information on Lee Greenwood, visit his website at leegreenwood.comor to schedule an interview with him, please click here.

About Lee Greenwood:

Throughout his expansive career, international country music icon Lee Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance on “I.O.U,” in 1985, and a multitude of other prestigious award nominations. His discography includes twenty-two studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits and thirty-eight singles including songs like “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time on Her Hands,” “She’s Lyin’,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns if You’re the Rose,” “Dixie Road,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going Going Gone,” “You Got A Good Love Comin’,” among others. His stand-out hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001 and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. It was also No. 1 on the pop charts after 9/11. Known for his stand-out patriotism and support of the U.S. Military, Greenwood has been honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s National Patriot’s Award, and entertained troops on more than 30 USO Tours. Greenwood was appointed to the council of the National Endowment for the Arts in 2008 by President George W. Bush, confirmed by the United States Senate, and continues to serve on the NEA at the pleasure of the President. His latest book release is a children’s book called “Proud To Be An American,” which is currently available in stores, on Amazon and leegreenwood.com.

# # #