Country Music Hitmaker Ronnie McDowell Debuts ‘You Can Do It’

Beloved country music icon Ronnie McDowell entered the next stage of his already unparalleled career with “You Can Do It.”

Following the 40th Anniversary of his No. 1 single “Older Women,”McDowell proves he is and always will be a true entertainer. Ronnie McDowell captured the hearts of millions in 1977 with “The King Is Gone”— a tribute to the late Elvis Presley, which served as the beginning of a musical journey that continues to withstand the test of time. McDowell has marvelled audiences for decades, with conversational lyricism and wholehearted warmth. A songwriter as well as a story teller, Ronnie McDowell has built a career by selflessly raising others up, and “You Can Do It” reiterates the fact that he has made an art out of not taking life too seriously. “‘YOU CAN DO IT!‘ has become a sort of catchphrase for me throughout my life,” McDowell reveals. “It’s something my friends, family and fans have heard me say for years, and I feel like the song captures the positivity I’ve always wanted to convey with my music.” Despite a slew of timeless hits , including collaborations with legends Conway Twitty and Jerry Lee Lewis, Ronnie McDowell‘s sincerity has never wavered, and he will always have a place in the hearts of classic country music fans.