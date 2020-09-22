Country Music Fans, Gather Around: FIREDISC® Cookers Serves Up Live Performances

America’s most versatile propane cooker is now also serving fresh music to hungry Facebook fans across the U.S. Hosted by rising country music star Claudia Hoyser, the Fired Up Live series presented by FIREDISC® is a new way for socially-distanced country music fans to “gather around” and enjoy live performances, special guests, and giveaways each month.

The August episode featured country music veteran and Grand Ole Opry member Pam Tillis, who joined the forum to discuss her new music and life during the shutdown with Hoyser, a previous opening act for the star. Intermixed with their live-streamed conversation were exclusive, acoustic performances of Tillis’s new songs, including “My Kind of Medicine”, which speaks to the restorative power of being outdoors while missing social interaction.

Hoyser – an emerging country music singer-songwriter with four charted singles and over 85 million organic stream performance views under her belt – shared some insight about her partnership with the outdoor cooker brand in the episode, noting that she first became a fan of FIREDISC® for its ease-of-use on the road. The FIREDISC® cooker is known for its versatility and portability, making it perfect for touring musicians seeking quality meals while traveling.

Country music and FIREDISC® are a perfect match, as the brand extends its “Fire it Up, Gather Around” mission to a variety of users – from backyard grillers, to RV travelers, to families and home chefs utilizing the versatile tool for weeknight meals. And the company’s Fired Up Live series is timely: In today’s socially-distant society, musicians and families alike are seeking creative ways to connect and enjoy the pleasures of life pre-COVID. Fired Up Live feeds the growing appetite for both entertainment and an exceptional meal – and with viewership growing, it’s poised to sustain as a valuable, engaging program long after the pandemic.

Now heading into episode four of the popular Facebook Live series, Hoyser says she loves engaging with fans of both country music and the innovative cooking tool in one place.

“This was all new territory for me, hosting a show! We have the third episode behind us now, and each one seems to be getting more vibrant,” says Hoyser. “The show is geared around an ‘artist-to-artist’ conversation which gives listeners an interesting inside look… It had been almost a year since I opened for Pam Tillis in North Carolina, so it was great catching up with this iconic woman of country on the most recent episode.”

The Houston-based company, started by two brothers, has accumulated a vast fan base across the country, with thousands of customers regularly swapping cooking tips and recipe suggestions on social media. Fired Up Live was a natural evolution to channel that customer engagement and enthusiasm into a music-based series.

“It seems like this is becoming a valuable stage to push out to new fans and perform for your loyal ones,” says Hoyser. “Working with the FIREDISC team feels like family and it seems like the show is growing some legs… I can’t wait to run with them!”

Fired Up Live airs monthly via Facebook Live, on the FIREDISC Cookers official page. Episode 5 will air at 7 p.m. EST in October. For more information about FIREDISC® Cookers and its line of outdoor grills and accessories, visit www.firedisccookers.com or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

FIREDISC® Cookers

Texas-based FIREDISC® Cookers specializes in the design and manufacturing of the world’s most innovative, high-quality and versatile outdoor grills and accessories. The company was founded by two entrepreneurial brothers, Griff and Hunter Jaggard, who, armed with a makeshift tractor plow disc, set out on a mission to build a cooker worthy of everyone from the world’s top chefs to hunters, backyard family grill masters, tailgaters and campers. FIREDISC® Cookers products are currently sold nationally via online and through national retailers. Heavy-duty carbon steel construction renders the cookers indestructible, while meticulous designs yield convenient portability and ease of use. For more information, visit http://www.firedisccookers.com .

Media Contact:

Allison Eckley, aeckley@thebrandonagency.com, (980) 213-0156