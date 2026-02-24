Country Music Cruise reveals 2027 lineup including Clint Black, Wynonna Judd and more

This post was originally published on this site.

The Country Music Cruise has announced the lineup of performers for its 13th annual cruise in 2027, setting sail from Fort Lauderdale, FL on the Celebrity Silhouette from February 7-14, 2027, making stops at San Juan, Puerto Rico, Philipsburg, and St. Maarten.

The lineup includes headliners Clint Black, Wynonna Judd, Joe Nichols, The Bellamy Brothers, and Neal McCoy, with more than one hundred performances and many more country stars set to appear.

Additional artists include: Brothers of the Heart, Jimmy Fortune, Rhonda Vincent, Darryl Worley, T.G. Sheppard, Billy Dean, Moe Bandy, Wade Hayes, John Berry, The Isaacs, The Malpass Brothers, Chuck Mead, Gil Grand, Wood Box Heroes, 50 Shades of Hay, Waylon Jennings Tribute with Tommy Townsend and Jerry Bridges, Grand Ole Opry at Sea, Elvis Tribute Artists, Cruise Host Nan Kelley, with more to be added.

In addition, a very special Grand Ole Opry at Sea performance returns for 2027 with an All-Star Jam to take place as well. Cruisers can socialize with their favorite artists at meet-and-greets, other entertainment including a cornhole tournament, Gospel Hour, line dancing, theme nights, exquisite dining across eight venues, and more.

Cabins are on sale now; for more information, head to countrymusiccruise.com.

