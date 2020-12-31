Country Music: Best Antidote for 2020

Eric Church is back and Country is loving him once again. “Hell Of A View” (EMI Nashville) is the one that is getting plenty of spins at the format. Locash are also getting some real solid support from our panel of music and program directors. “Beers To Catch Up On” (Wheelhouse) is the one that is really taking off big time. Thomas Rhett appears to be finishing off an amazing 2020. Now he is taking the single “What’s Your Country Song” (Valory) out for a spin and the results are again brilliant. Jason Aldean can do no wrong and he proves is as his new “Blame It On You” (Macon Music/BrokenBow) pulls ahead.

Justin Moore has another gem on his hands and make no mistake about that. Everybody is singing the praises of his new “We Didn’t Have Much” (Valory) & this is one of his best to date. Also getting in on the action as we close out the year is Lee Brice. His new single “Memory I Don’t Mess With” (Curb) is perfect for this time of year and sends a message that we can all relate to. Sam Hunt is also pulling in some rather huge numbers for his current “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s” (MCA Nashville) that is really excellent. Brantley Gilbert is also pulling ahead of the pack with his new “Hard Days” (Valory) track.

Carly Pearce is having a super 2020. “Next Girl” (Big Machine) has taken a little extra time to take hold but it’s there now and ready for your support and programming. Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood have teamed up for their rendition on the classic “Shallow” (Pearl) & our panel is just loving it big time. Jake Owen has a good thing going as he takes his new “Made For You” (Big Loud) out for a drive. Luke Bryan continues his winning ways and makes it look easy as the single “Down To One” (Capitol) comes ever so close to closing out our panel.

The Charlie Kulis Band are making it look easy at the format. “Hotel Room” is getting a big send off and it’s great to see that happen. Jennifer Belle is also pulling in some rather impressive numbers, her new and strong “When I Get To It” (JGSII) is making it all look pretty easy. Jay Chavez Band is also pulling in some rather strong numbers and they continue to build by leaps and bounds for his new “Change” (SRT Entertainment).

Garrett Young has taken the Country world by total storm. His current “Get Gone” (West Coast Collective) is a real Chartbreaker and improves each and every week. The Colorado Country rocker has had another stellar year in music to be sure. Rob Georg has also had a solid 2020 and that’s an undisputed fact. His current “This Old House” keeps him moving once again to the top of the charts where he always seems to be. Eileen Carey is also running the charts wild as her current “Keep Your Love To Yourself” (RolleyCstr Music) takes flight. She is most certainly in fine shape when it comes to our New Music Award Nominations.

Billy F. Otis always seems to deliver and he’s done it again this year. His current “On My Street” (BVD) turned out to become a year-end surprise. Luckily for Billy the support at radio has been strong and his music fans have been steady. With any additional luck we should see some New Music Award nominations coming his way in 2020. Meg Berry – is offering up some holiday spirit just in the nick of time. “Happy Holiday Song” (Archaeomuse) is the one that many are spinning just in time for that very special time of year. It would be nice to have even more Country holiday music out and about.

As I’m sure you know by now that this is our Best Of 2020 and the final magazine issue of the year. In the coming weeks we will have an open ballot on the New Music Weekly sight that will allow for your picks with respect to our annual New Music Weekly Awards. Please take the time to participate and make your voice heard. This is all about continuing to help level the playing field. Of any year that we all need a break this year is the one for sure. We need all the good luck and breaks we can muster up in 2020 so get busy and participate. It can only help you in the long run. If you don’t get the shot at a Grammy or CMA Award, the New Music Weekly Awards may be your saving grace this year and something to build on.