Country Music Association Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 2019 CMA Fest

The Country Music Association has revealed the initial artist lineup for this year’s CMA Fest, which features hundreds of Country Music artists performing on multiple stages throughout downtown Nashville Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9. CMA Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival with artists donating their time to perform so a portion of ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. A limited number of four-day passes for the nightly performances at Nissan Stadium are still available at CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST.

The initial lineup announcement was made moments ago exclusively via the Official CMA Fest App as the CMA Foundation celebrates Music In Our Schools Month. For more than 30 years, March has been officially designated by the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) for observance of Music In Our Schools Month, the time of year when music education becomes the focus of schools across the nation.

This month, the CMA Foundation will participate in multiple events in support of music education, including a panel during SXSW EDU to discuss the importance of music in a child’s life, the first-ever Music Teacher Hill Day in West Virginia with Americana artist Christian Lopez, a meeting with the Cohort in New Orleans to help increase arts education for all students, and a school visit in Louisville with K. Michelle Lewis, winner of the Give a Note Music Education Innovator Award for Project Based Learning through Music, which includes advocating for others and addressing social issues through student led music projects. In addition, this year’s 30 recipients of Music Teachers of Excellence, the CMA Foundation’s program aimed at celebrating, honoring and investing in quality teaching, will be announced in the coming week.

Named the “gold standard” and topping Billboard’s list of the 10 Best Country Music Festivals, CMA Fest is the longest-running Country Music festival in the world, with last year’s event drawing capacity crowds and the largest engagement by Country Music fans in the event’s history, with visitors from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and 36 international countries flocking to downtown Nashville.

Taking the nightly Nissan Stadium stage this year are Country Music superstars Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

The Chevy Riverfront Stage returns once again with a fantastic lineup that will keep crowds rocking from 10:00 AM-5:15 PM each day including performances by A Thousand Horses, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Danielle Bradbery, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Jessie James Decker, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, Gone West, Riley Green, Hunter Hayes, Walker Hayes, High Valley, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Eric Paslay, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, Mason Ramsey, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Granger Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen and Aaron Watson.

Returning for a third year, the Budweiser Forever Country Stage will take place from 11:00 AM-4:45 PM daily. Featuring some of the biggest names in Country Music from recent decades, this year’s lineup includes Keith Anderson, Deana Carter, John Carter Cash, Joe Diffie, George Ducas, Charles Esten, Andy Griggs, Halfway to Hazard, Ty Herndon, Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence, Little Texas, Lonestar, The Marshall Tucker Band, Kendell Marvel, Neal McCoy, Montgomery Gentry, Lorrie Morgan, The Nelsons, Jerrod Niemann, Jamie O’Neal, The Road Hammers, Ray Scott, Shenandoah, Sister Hazel, Ricky Skaggs, Kiefer Sutherland, Thompson Square, Uncle Kracker, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson and Darryl Worley.

Outdoor daytime stages including Chevy Riverfront and Budweiser Forever Country are free and open to the public. All artist lineups are subject to change.

Additional stage lineups, Xfinity Fan Fair X activities, and more will be announced in the coming weeks. Don’t miss a beat by staying connected with CMA on CMAfest.com, the Official CMA Fest App, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and sign up for CMA Country Connection emails to receive the latest news as soon as it’s announced.