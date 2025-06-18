Country Music Artist Knock it Out Of The Park At 2025 New Music Awards

Chris Janson is as hot as any country artist can be these days and he shows it with each and every release. His new and excellent “Me & A Beer” (Harpeth 60) is the pure talk of the format and after just one listen you will understand why. Cody Johnson is also getting quite a lot of love out there at the format. He wears is so well with the new single “The Fall” (Warner/WMN/COJO Music) that has #1 written all over it.

Ty Myers is making the most out of his sudden fame and fortune. It all gets credited to the song “Ends Of The Earth” (RECORDS Nashville) that is really some crafty songwriting at that. After just one listen I was totally hooked and I don’t even like music. Keep your ears and eyes peeled for the magic that is Ty Myers. Tim McGraw has joined forces with P. McCollum for a solid Country winner. “Paper Umbrellas” (Big Machine/MCA) is the little ditty that I’m referring to and I have to tell you that this one has #1 written all over it so jump on this as fast as you can.

Kip Moore is back at it with another Country monster, “Bad Spot” (Virgin) is his latest and greatest and watch for the numbers on this single to blow up in the coming weeks. I’m also happy to report that one of my favorites in Dylan Scott is on the move. “What He’ll Never Have” (Curb) is the new one that many music and program directors from across the USA are signing his praises. I would go out and buy a lotto ticket today if I were Dylan Scott.

Morgan Wallen has so many songs out on the charts at any given time that it’s hard to keep up. Case in point would be his latest “Just In Case” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic). The only problem he has now is that he’s competing with yet another County artist in…Morgan Wallen. Jordan Davis has another winner in the log pile that many of you are raving about. “Bar None” (MCA Nashville) is the jam I am referring to and what a great track this is indeed.

Russell Dickerson is also breaking out hit after hit. He does it once again with “Happen To Me” (Triple Tigers) that is really an amazing offering. It rocks from start to finish and I dare you to not be able to hum this one after just a few listens. Chase McDaniel is also rocking the Country world at every turn. The song “Burned Down Heaven” (Big Machine) makes quite the statement and after hearing it for the first time I believe that Chase believes every word of this song.

Nate Smith is about as hot as they come these days with “Fix What You Didn’t Break” (RCA Nashville). Brandon Lake whom we I know from Christian radio has teamed up with the ever popular Jelly Roll for a thriller. “Hard Fought Hallelujah” (Lyric Ridge/Essential/PLG) is the single that many of you are raving about and for good reason – it’s so hot.

American Idol artist Chayce Beckham has found a perfect home at Country radio. It’s great to see that he is finally being taken seriously as a solid Country recording artist. It also helps that his new single “Everything I Need” (Wheelhouse/BMG) continues to rise above the rest and make some solid chart moves. I’m wondering if he will re-visit his pals over at American Idol?

Ella Langley is as brilliant as ever. The buzz on this artist has really blown up to something quite spectacular. It also helps that the new single. “Weren’t For The Wind” (SAWGOD/Col./Triple Tigers) is such a brilliant piece of work. This places Ella right where she so belongs & that’s with a very bright future indeed. George Birge keeps rolling out the hits. His new “It Won’t Be Long” (RECORDS Nashville) is really quite strong and the numbers totally back that up.

Shaboozey has been on the roll for the past year and a half. He’s also been hitting the road to rave review. His new “Good News” (American Dogwood/EMPIRE) is totally good news for Country and is even crossing over on many pop stations as well. Country music is in fine shape every time it gets a winner from the great Eric Church. He keeps rocking strong at the format with one of his best to date. “Darkest Hour” (EMI Nashville) is a winner from start to finish and our panel of music and program directors are all over this one “big time”. I will have more on the best Country hits of all time right here next time. Visit me in Nashville when you get into town.