Country Hitmakers: A 2023 Guide to the Best Country Music

Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan are taking it to church with a solid pairing that is getting raves across the board. “Cowboys And Plowboys” (Capitol Nashville) is the single that is really pulling in some rather strong numbers. Luke Combs is getting a solid list of early believers for his new entry. “Where The Wild Things Are” (River House/Columbia Nashville) is really quite something and from the looks of things this early this may move towards the top of the charts in record time. Stay tuned on this one for sure.

HunterGirl who made her claim to fame on American Idol. “Ain’t About You” (Wheelhouse) is quite the grand entry for this red hot newcomer and the fact that it was the #1 “most added” at Country radio tells you that something rather special is going on here. Recording artist Ian Munsick is pulling in some rather strong numbers as well for a new single entitled “Long Live Cowgirls” (Warner/WEA). This could not come at a better time as we get set to close out the final quarter of the year and what a great song this is.

Thomas Rhett has teamed up with the ever popular Morgan Wallen for a real solid radio song. “Mamaw’s House” (Valory/Big Loud) from this new dynamic duo is really quite a solid single and our music and program directors are all over this one big time. Also making a bit of Country history is Jordan Davis. His new “Tucson Too Late” (MCA Nashville) is the talk of the town. The song has solid legs and from the very first listen it grabs you right away. Expect some big things ahead for this solid masterpiece.

Anne Wilson may have some “heart” on her mind but she also just may have a hit at Country radio. Anne has made the Country format her latest challenge and it may have just paid off big time. “Rain In The Rearview” (Sparrow/EMI Nashville) is pulling in some rather impressive numbers each and every week so it appears that all of her hard work is finally paying off in this most competitive format. Congratulations to Anne.

The pairing of Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves has really turned into something that is quite brilliant. The single “I Remember…” (Warner/WAR) started out a little slow but it appears to be winning the hearts and minds of Country music fans from coast to coast. It’s actually one of the best songs out there today. Also breaking new and improved ground every day is Hailey Whitthers. Her latest in “I’m In Love” (Big Loud) is so hot that you can barely touch it. I’m not sure where they got her but what a find she is indeed.

Megan Moroney continues to win over the hearts and minds of music listeners everywhere. “I’m Not Pretty” (Columbia Nashville) is the track that has really shown her growth and music potential at every turn. If you are a radio programmer that is not already on this gem, what are you waiting for? Morgan Wallen keeps rocking and rolling out the hits. Many are singing the praises of his latest in “Thinkin’ Bout Me” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic). Question – is he just thinking about himself here?

Nate Smith has a good thing going as his “World On Fire” (RCA Nashville) moves past the pack. Also getting some major action is Robert Eskridge and his “When Life Happens” (Bucket List) single. Tommy Charles is on the move with his latest in “Second Chance” (Crank Music) and Big Jim Davis is rocking strong with “Still Thinkin’ Bout You” (BJDM). Rob Georg is moving past the pact with his “Won For Y’All” (Coast) and the fabulous Cabela & Schmitt have a good thing going with “This Is My Life” (C&S Music) and a new Christmas song is on the way.

Eileen Carey is at her very best with “Land With You” (RolleyCstr Music). Bill Abernathy keeps rolling past the rest with his stellar “Hide Away” (MTS). Jeremy Parsons has a big time hit on his hands with “Life Worth Dyin’ For” (MTS). I’ll have more for you on the greatest Country hits of all time when I see you back here for our next big magazine issue. Bless you!