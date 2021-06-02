country_goldd-cover.jpg

Country Goldd w/Producer Spyder Raw “Pass Me Another Drink” Released: Radio/Media Download

Country Goldd has made an earth-shattering impact with his latest single. He has shown his stupendous class with the enthralling number ‘Pass me Another Drink’. The song is a dance and party number which is a run-away hit during summer times. The rapper has edged past his contemporary singers with the immaculate style and panache he has got. He has created a super star appeal with his newest release. The fans can log on to popular music streaming apps like Soundcloud or Spotify to listen to his peppy tracks.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Country Goldd w/Producer Spyder Raw
Song Title: Pass Me Another Drink
Publishing: Raw Dogg Raw Music
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Pass Me Another Drink
Record Label: Raw Dogg Raw Music
Record Label:
Raw Dogg Raw Music
Marcel Simmons
3126000046
RAWDOGGRAWMUSIC@GMAIL.COM

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2021

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC