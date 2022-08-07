Country For A Cause Raises $31,600 For Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Once again, great things happen when the country music community comes together for a cause! Country For A Cause pulled out all the stops last month during their CMA Fest 2022 concert at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley and raised $31,600 for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Hosted by country legend T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang, an eclectic group of stellar performers, including John Rich, John Ford Coley, Michelle Wright, William Lee Golden & The Goldens, John Berry, Rhonda Vincent, Wendy Moten, T. Graham Brown, The Isaacs, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Twitty & Lynn, Billy Yates, Rob Kurtz, Makenzie Phipps, Paige King Johnson, Richard Lynch, and Devon O’Day, donated their time and talents to raise money to help children in health-related crisis. Sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, the group of dynamic entertainers performed to a sold-out house for the third consecutive year.

“We have always considered it an honor and pleasure to host Country For A Cause. To see it grow into such an incredible event that has helped so many is truly a blessing for us both. It continues to succeed because of the efforts of Scott Sexton and our great board along with so many great friends and artists who have performed and given their time to support such a worthy cause. To say we are thankful is an understatement for all who have worked so hard.” – T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang

“Our deepest appreciation goes to Scott Sexton and the entire Country For A Cause team for putting this amazing event together,” said Meredith “Mamie” Shepherd, program manager for Seacrest Studio at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “Community events like Country For A Cause help advance our mission of compassionate patient care, groundbreaking research, and clinical training. We are so grateful to Country For A Cause for supporting this vital work.”

“The day we presented the check to the hospital, we were walking in from the parking garage and there stood a woman sobbing into the arms of a man who was also in tears. As parents, you put on a brave face in front of your sick child, but once you walk out of those hospital doors, you can let it all go. The stress, fear, and helpless feelings can take a toll on a family. If the money we raise from our concerts can help doctors with their research, or a single child to receive care, then what we do through Country For A Cause is worth it, 100%.”- Sherri Forrest, President of Country For A Cause