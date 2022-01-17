Country Duo, Wester, Rings in the New Year with “Rooftop Party”

It’s time to ring in the new year Nashville Style! Country music recording artists and dynamic sibling duo Wester recently released their second single Rooftop Party – a high energy, contagious song that everyone is invited to sing along to. You can listen to the song HERE!

With rowdy lyrics like I maxed out my credit card, don’t know how or why, a couple tattoos and a bunch of uber rides, “Rooftop Party” is the perfect song to blast while celebrating with friends.

“This is a wild story but it’s the truth,” Pearl Clarkin explains. “Rafe and I are here in Nashville working on a music career and going to college. Nashville has a scene that you will not find going on anywhere else. Last Saturday night, Rafe and I were in the car going on a late Chick-fil-A dinner run and we got a call from a famous producer who works in LA and Nashville. He said Pearlie the party is at Aldean’s Rooftop tonight. Come on down and text me. I’ll have security bring you up. It was me, Rafe, the producer and the world’s most famous singer in the middle of about 20 people, who have flown to Nashville from all over the world to be at this rooftop party. This goes on every weekend on Broadway – it’s fun and it’s wild, so Rafe wrote a song about it. One day I will write a book and tell my stories. But for now our song names no names.”

“The thing about writing a song is you can tell the story of what’s happening,” Rafe Westercontinues. “What’s happening now is the Nashville scene – its changing and evolving with a new generation. When Hank Williams wrote Jumbalaya, it was about the country party scene of his day. You can still listen to his song and catch the vibe. I wrote Rooftop Partyso I could share what the move is going into 2022. If we’re lucky, this is how we spend our Saturday nights. But, you have to have an invite. Our song Rooftop Party is everyone’s invite to this party. Come on up!”

About Wester:

Rafe Wester grew up with an uncanny resemblance to Randy Travis. People would ask, Do you sing country music?

Pearl Clarkin has been singing and writing songs since childhood. At age 12, she was recruited by American Idol for its training camp. By 14, she had been named one of the top unsigned artists in the country by CMT. The invitations to come sing in Nashville came streaming in and by 16, Pearl was traveling on weekends to sing at a Hard Rock Cafe Nashville for a weekly showcase. By the time Pearl enrolled at Belmont University, the whole family decided to move from Pensacola Beach to Nashville.

Pearl knew Rafe had a beautiful bass voice, so when he was 15 she signed him up to sing at church. But, while Pearl put her music before everything, Rafe always seemed to have something else to do. When Rafe turned 18, he officially got bitten by the “music bug” and also began studying at Belmont University.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the two siblings found themselves in the house together 24/7, Pearl taught Rafe how to play the guitar. They began to write songs about the wild and crazy Nashville scene, North Florida, alligators, crawfish boils, the beach, and the farm. A year later when the restrictions were lifted, they took their 40 songs and toured the country, singing over 50 shows in 2021.

In August 2021 Wester released their first single called “Redneck Rollercoaster” – a song dedicated to fun times singing on Lower Broadway in Nashville. The following November, they released their cover of the Christmas hit “Jingle Bell Rock,” which received more than 11,000 views on YouTube.

Look for a very big 2022 as these two kids plan to release four more songs and sing another 50 gigs around the country and who knows what else. The energy and enthusiasm is on full blast. Wester is off to a great start!

