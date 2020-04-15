Country Duo Few Miles South Invites Fans to Social Distance and Still Be a Part of Their New Music Video for Outlaw

Amidst these unprecedented and often scary times, country roots duo Few Miles South, made up of Tori Lund and Blake English, is working to spread light and laughter. The duo, currently quarantined at home with their dogs Tater and Tot, is reaching out to fans, friends and music lovers alike to help them make a music video for their song Outlaw. Lund and English have asked folks to record a video of themselves singing, dancing, or doing whatever their heart desires along to the song – as long as its PG of course!

“One thing we are learning through this ‘down-time’ is that we’re all more connected than we may realize. Our way of life has certainly changed, which is scary and frustrating, but it also has us feeling grateful for the freedom and privileges we often took for granted,” says Lund in regard to the current global pandemic. “Because of everything going on, we thought it’d be fun to collaborate, from a safe social distance of course, and make a music video for our song Outlaw,” English says of the fun idea for the music video.

To be a part of the music video for Outlaw, make a short vertically oriented 10-20 second video of yourself jamming out to the song which is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital retailers. You can then email these videos to info@fewmilessouth.com.

“This is a tough time for everyone, but positivity and laughter are contagious so let’s do something to spread ‘em around,” the duo encourages. “We’re looking forward to coming out on the other side of this sooner than later. Until then, stay safe, stay home, and stay positive!”

This multi-talented duo also recently released a new Bluegrass EP titled Wiregrass . This five-track EP embraces a country-bluegrass sound that the dynamic roots duo has dabbled with during their live performances before, but never brought with them into the studio until now. The duo has also collaborated with 2020 Grammy Winner for Bluegrass Album of the Year, Michael Cleveland on this EP, as he offers his impressive fiddle playing on 4 out of the 5 tracks. The EP also includes the talents of Aubrey Richmond (fiddle player for Shooter Jennings and member of Mustangs of the West) and Ted Wells (3rd Place Winner National Banjo Championship and former member of National Touring Group Loose Ties). This album is currently available everywhere digitally or to order a physical copy, head over to their website.

