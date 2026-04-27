Country Cruising 2027 expands lineup to include Alana Springsteen, Drake White, Tiera Kennedy and more

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The seventh edition of ‘Country Cruising’ has expanded its 2027 lineup, adding Drake White, Alana Springsteen, Tiera Kennedy, James Otto, KC Johns, Kin Faux, Maggie Baugh, and Mike Miz. They join previously announced artists including Randy Travis and his “More Life Tour,” Craig Morgan, Paul Overstreet, James Dupré, Whey Jennings, Dirty Grass Soul, and Chad Bushnell.

Country Cruising 2027 sets sail next Spring 2027, embarking on its seventh voyage aboard the Celebrity Summit. The cruise will depart from Tampa, FL, April 11-18, and is scheduled to visit Western Caribbean ports including: Cozumel, Belize, and Costa Maya.

For further information, head to the Country Cruising 2027 website.

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