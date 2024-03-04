Country Artists reel in nominations at 2024 NMAs

We thought it might have been a misprint but once confirmed it was quite something to see that Beyonce was #1 “most added” at Country radio. Her new “Texas Hold ‘Em” (Parkwood/Columbia) has been quite the surprise so far in 2024. It appears that this one has broken wide open on multiple formats and Country radio is now leading the charge. Quite an accomplishment I would say, and it will be interesting to see just how high this one can fly.

Chris Stapleton is out and about with a new single that appears to be another huge hit single for him. “Think I’m In Love With You” (Mercury Nashville) has really taken off big time and the support from many music and programmers has been truly off the charts. Nate Smith has a solid record on his hands. Many are singing the praises of the song “Bulletproof” (RCA Nashville) and for good reason. It’s a solid winner from start to finish. Dylan Scott is following the path of many out there talking about some hometown support and love. “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” (Curb) is his latest and the spins on this one are quite powerful. Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton have a good thing going and they want the world to know it. “Purple Irises” (Warner/Interscope) is the song from this happy couple. It was great seeing them together at this year’s Super Bowl and we wish the best to them with this new single that appears to be quite well on its way.

Dan + Shay keeps their strong list of hits alive and well. “Bigger Houses” (Warner/WAR) is the jam that is making magic for them once again. They are such a talented duo and everything they put out these days seems to be #1. Jelly Roll has truly been “on a roll” & make no mistake about that. “Halfway To Hell” (Stoney Creek/BMG) is his latest and greatest and all of our music and program directors are all over this one big time. Bryan Martin is picking up a long list of early believers from coast to coast. “We Ride” (Avg Joes/New Revolution) is his latest and radio is all over this one. It might be time to give this song a little bit of love and attention. I’m also happy to see that Chris Young is doing well out there with his latest. “Young Love & Saturday Nights” (RCA Nashville) really is one of his best to date so make sure to save a little room for him on your list.

Cody Johnson is rocking strong at every turn. His “Dirt Cheap” (CoJo/Warner) is quite the number and if you haven’t gotten into it you really need to hear this winner. Also picking up much love at the format is our good pal Tim McGraw. He’s out and about with the song “One Bad Habit” (Big Machine) that is really one of his very best. With the career that Tim has had you can always expect the very best from him and his powerful team. Bailey Zimmerman is off like a rocket and make no mistake about that. “Where It Ends” (Warner/WEA/Elektra) is quite the song and radio is really all over this one big time. The track has quite a lot of staying power and appears to be well on its way. Also getting much love out there at Country radio is Justin Moore. He keeps rolling out hit after hit and he does it again with the single “This Is My Dirt” (Valory Music Co.). Take this one home.

Parmalee is back with a single that really deserves your love and support. “Gonna Love You” (Stoney Creek) reminds all of us as to just how good this outfit really is. It took a few listens to really get into it but once you give it a try you are hooked big time. I’m also thrilled to see that Restless Road is getting some love out there. “Last Rodeo” (RCA Nashville) is their latest and greatest and this one is a solid winner. Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan are still getting lots of love and support out there for their duet. “Cowboys And Plowboys” (Capitol Nashville) is the single that keeps building by leaps and bounds. I’m sure by now that most of you know about this as being our big annual Nominations Issue. Please take the time to visit us on-line and place your support for both the major and independent artists that you love. We really want to make this year’s New Music Awards the very best and we can do it all with your love and support.