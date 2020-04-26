Country Artist Mike Thomas Reminds Us To Slow Down

While Mike Thomas might’ve taken a short hiatus from music, he’s back and he’s bringing the glory days of country music back with him starting with the release of his new single Sure Feels Right. Thomas’ raw vocals paired perfectly with his sentimental writing style gives the song a nostalgic feel that listeners can’t help but connect with. Sure Feels Right is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital retailers now.

The single, written entirely by Thomas, is meant to remind listeners of the things that matter most to them – a message that we all could use right now. “This one is really just a simple love song for my wife and the small-town community where we have lived for the last decade,” Thomas says of his inspiration for penning the single. “It’s a song about finding joy and gratitude for the simple things in life like family, friends, a day’s work and a sense of community.”

Sure Feels Right is actually the song that got Thomas back into writing again after taking a hiatus from music to settle down and start a family. “Our Friday night custom in those days was to head to the deck after getting the kids tucked in bed, to have a drink or two and do some socializing with friends and neighbors. I’d often grab a guitar and take requests for hours,” Thomas recalls of his lifestyle during hiatus. “I actually wrote this song on the deck one night after everyone had turned in. It had probably been about two years since I had written at all, but this song came quickly to me.” After having his passion for music reignited, Thomas shared Sure Feels Right with some close friends and family and it was an instant hit, ultimately becoming a staple of his live sets upon his return to performing again in 2017.

