Country Artist Lady Redneck Embraces Eclectic Lifestyle with Brand New Single

With her second release to country radio, Lady Redneck — Stephanie Lee — is giving listeners a further taste of just who she is. I’m A Lady That’s Redneck Crazy portrays a typical day in the life for Stephanie, which she is no stranger to.

“I love showing my fans exactly who I am and this song does just that,” she says. “I like to get dressed up, put on heels and go out, but I also love throwing on my old boots and spending the day hunting. You’ve got to have balance!”

Written by Stephanie Lee and produced by Grammy Record Performer Brad Davis, the song is available today (Friday, August 30) on Spotify, Apple Music and all digital retailers.

After a strong first impression with country radio, Stephanie looks forward to embarking on her first ever full-fledged radio tour in promotion of the single this fall.

About Lady Redneck: Born Stephanie Lee Callister to a large, musical family she and her sisters grew up playing in the family band all across the Northwest successfully selling more than 40k CDs. This upbringing inspired Stephanie to continue pursuing music throughout her life branching out in college to study opera and classical violin. Here, she came up with a personal mantra that would subsequently define every aspect of her life. “100% faith. No fear. No excuses. No exceptions.” With that mentality, Stephanie decided to save up her money to record her first original song. Love Me Baby was cut and released via social media at the end of 2015. The response was overwhelmingly positive and instantly created a fan base for the new Lady Redneck persona. Continuously writing and releasing music to her rapidly growing social media followers — now reaching more than 500k — Lady Redneck had released four full-length albums with more on the way. With overflowing passion and drive, Lady Redneck creates, sings and shares little pieces of her heart three minutes at a time leaving listeners exactly how she wants them — happy.