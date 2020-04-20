Country Artist Kimberly Dawn Supports Daughter’s Mission To Donate 4,000 Masks

Mother/daughter duo team up to distribute K-N95 face masks to Local Los Angeles and Ventura County Police Departments, First Responders, and County Hospitals. Like mother, like daughter rings true with these two women with hearts of gold. Avery Fardad, the 16-year-old daughter of country music artist Kimberly Dawn , hasn’t taken the rising issues of unavailable safety equipment lightly during the COVID-19 pandemic. With needs not being met for essential workers on the front lines, that continue to serve and protect without protection for themselves from this harmful virus, is heartbreaking. As a community, we all need to step up and help those that are sacrificing for those able to stay home.

Understanding the severity of the Corona Virus and its effects, 16-year-old Fardad decided to take matters into her own hands and proposed a solution to her parents, as she wanted to help.

The gracious family was able to purchase 4,000 K-N95 masks to distribute to LA’s finest, starting with the Burbank Police Department, Burbank Probation Department, Thousand Oaks’ Sheriff’s Department, and Local Los Angeles and Ventura County Hospitals

Feeling fortunate enough to have the support from her parents, Fardad and Dawn urge anyone with the ability to help, financially and/or virtually to do so. Whether that is in the form of moral support, financial support, or even by donating blood at your local Red Cross.

“I was working on a school project and it got me thinking, ‘How can I help? Especially now, more than ever.’ So my mom and I discussed it, and went on a hunt for masks to give to those in need. I am thankful to have the support of my family to do so. Now I will make it my mission to spread kindness… not the virus” says Fardad.

Along with being able to purchase the 4,000 K-N95 face masks with the help from her family, Fardad wanted to be able to continue ‘doing good’ in her community, so she set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to purchase more masks for first responders, DONATE HERE: #MASKS4HEROES page to actively spread the message to those that can help during this time.

Last month, upon the release of her song ‘ Nashville ’, Kimberly Dawn donated $5,000 dollars to the Nashville Red Cross that is there on the ground, working daily on relief efforts. Her hope is to gain more recognition for the cause, as it’s never too late to help ‘Music City’ – DONATE HERE: redcross.org/cmt

Using her natural talent for storytelling and song to express an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience, Kimberly Dawn sets real-life to music and has a goal to bring happiness through her lyrics. Canadian-born mother of four continues to share music in these unprecedented times, as well as the love for her family and community.

“With the recent devastations there’s so much that can be done, we just need to reach out and support in any way we can. We’re all in this together”, states Dawn. “I’m so proud of my daughter to have the motivation and need to help others as much as I do.”

About Kimberly Dawn: