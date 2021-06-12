Country Artist Kimberly Dawn Announces New Album “Canyon Road”

Kimberly Dawn, a country artist known for her compelling lyricism, is set to release her next album on July 9, 2021. Available now for pre-order on OfficialKimberlyDawn.com, “Canyon Road” is providing a new listening experience for dedicated fans. The album features eight songs that not only put her raw talent on display but also showcase Dawn’s passionate storytelling abilities. Dawn’s soulful energy draws country fans of all kinds into her world. “Canyon Road” will be no exception, as she continues to share her message of mental health wellness, resilience, and courage through music.

The album is also a testament to Dawn’s commitment to empowering people to speak up about mental health. “‘The Bottle” is my latest music video out now, you can watch it on You Tube but it’s truly one of my favorite songs on the album and I’m partnered with NAMI to let people know there is help available if they need it,” says Dawn.

A devoted mother of four who’s had to balance raising children with the trials of working towards her dreams, Dawn’s story is one that many women relate to. However, she never lets the challenges of being a female musician or a busy mom stop her from doing what she loves. The ballads in “Canyon Road” shed an honest light on her experiences, obstacles and passionate ideals. The album will feature her three latest singles which have had huge success: “The Bottle,” “‘93” and “Nasheville.” Long-awaited by her fans, this will be the country star’s first full-length album since 2016.

Don’t miss out on the launch of Dawn’s “Canyon Road ” by pre-ordering a special vinyl record of the album at OfficalKimberlyDawn.com. Listen to the album July 9th on Spotify and Apple Music. Also, stay updated with upcoming tour dates, new music videos, one of a kind merch announcements, and more on Instagram @OfficialKimberlyDawn.

About Kimberly Dawn:

Kimberly Dawn is a country singer/ songwriter using her talent for storytelling and music to express an authentic message of courage and resilience. Her original songs “Cadillac Lovers” and “Slow Dancin’ in the Dark” were nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The Canadian-born musician shares stories of real-life triumph in the never-ending struggle to find bold purpose and powerful self-love. Dawn earned her stripes opening for Wilson Phillips in 2015, along with performances at Los Angeles’ House of Blues and celebrity red-carpet charity events. Get a daily dose of Kimberly Dawn now on Spotify and follow her for new music on Instagram @OfficialKimberlyDawn.