Country Artist Jillian Cardarelli Releases Debut EP & Powerful New Single “What’s It Gonna Take”

Country Artist / Songwriter Jillian Cardarelli releases her self-titled debut EP and powerful new single “What’s It Gonna Take” with lyric video. The knockout ballad was written by Jennifer Fielder and Adam Wood. The EP was produced by award-winning producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alex Kline, who has collaborated with and produced albums for Reba, Tenille Arts, Ronnie Dunn, Terri Clark and Mitchell Tenpenny.

In addition, Kline co-wrote and produced Tenille Arts‘ critically acclaimed album, Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between which was the first No. 1 country radio single to be written, performed and produced by an all female team. Kline was also recently listed at No. 6 on the Billboard Country Producers chart.

“This is such a statement, powerhouse song that I knew I had to record it,” said Jillian Cardarelli. “You can feel the depth of the struggle to move past the heartache in the lyrics that so many people can relate to. There are heartbreak songs and then there’s just heartbroken. There is something about this song that takes the listeners on a journey of desperation to leave the past behind and trying to move forward. We all wish we could snap our fingers and make things better, but this song reminds us that ‘what it’s gonna take’ is… time.”

Cardarelli landed some early reviews and press as the single debuted on WSM’s Coffee, Country & Cody | Circle TV yesterday morning along with a sneak peak of the Official Music Video for “What’s It Gonna Take” that will be released on CMT.com on April 15th. In addition, Taste of Country did an article and premiered the Lyric Video.

Embraced by music insiders, her latest singles “Dropped” and “If You Had a Heart,” both had support from Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora. Her inspirational single “Strong,” featuring Charles Esten, was named one of 2020’s Most Powerful Songs by American Songwriter Magazine and “I Never Do This” was named Best New Country Song by Rolling Stone (October 2019) — all on the EP.

Originally from a small town in Massachusetts, Cardarelli moved to Nashville to attend Belmont University and immediately immersed herself in the country music scene. Her stunning vocals, songwriting and girl next door quality has positioned her as an emerging star amongst her contemporaries. You can expect big things from this artist in 2022 and beyond.

The EP and single “What’s It Gonna Take” are available now on all streaming platforms and her lyric video is available on her YouTube Channel.

Jillian Cardarelli EP Track List :

1. “Cool Girl” (Tina Parol, Logan Brill, Dave Pittenger)

2. “What’s It Gonna Take” (Jennifer Fielder, Adam Wood)

3. “Dropped (Kassi Ashton, Johnny Dibb, Emily Landis)

4. “If You Had a Heart” (Alex Kline, Erin Enderlin, Liz Hengber, Kellys Collins)

5. “I Never Do This” (Jillian Cardarelli, Adam Wood)

6. “Strong” featuring Charles Esten (Jillian Cardarelli, Charles Esten)

More About Jillian Cardarelli:

Her debut single, “Rerun,” written by Grammy Award-winning artist Maren Morris, Tina Parol and Jordan Reynolds made a splash on CMT Music, with the music video spending two weeks at #1 and several weeks in the Top 10. Her second single, “Souvenirs,” debuted on Radio Disney Country, while the music video spent eight weeks in the Top 10 on CMT.com. Her first single from her upcoming EP, “I Never Do This” released in the fall of 2019, followed by “Cool Girl” in January 2020 and “STRONG” with Charles Esten released in September 2020 to critical acclaim. Then, in December 2020, Jillian was honored to be asked to participate in the National Christmas Tree Lighting Virtual Concert in Washington, D.C. as she sang a classic, “O Holy Night.”

Her talent caught the attention of Rolling Stone Country who ranked her at the top of their list of “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” and Nashville Lifestyles Magazine named her a Top Artist to Watch in their Music issue.

Represented by William Morris Endeavor, Jillian has toured with such acts as Dierks Bentley, Reba, Willie Nelson, Jake Owen, Scotty McCreery, Lee Brice, Alabama and Easton Corbin to name a few.

In addition to writing and performing, Jillian is passionate about being involved in the community and with various charitable organizations like Stand Up 2 Cancer, Band Against Cancer, The Kevin Carter Foundation, Hannah Storm Foundation, PEDIGREE Foundation, Musicians on Call and St. Jude Children’s Hospital. She often performs for charitable events and, an avid golfer, plays in various charity golf tournaments around the country.

