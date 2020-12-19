Country Artist Erin Cosgrove Gets In The Holiday Spirit with ‘Hey Baby, It’s Christmas’

Just in time for tree trimming and cookie baking, breakout artist Erin Cosgrove shows her excitement for the holiday season with festive single Hey Baby, It’s Christmas. This jingly and cheerful tune will put every listener in the holiday spirit. Like many classics, this original tune presents all the nostalgic feelings of a good-time Christmas song and is currently available on all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Produced by Grammy award-winning producer Mikal Blue (Colbie Caillat, One Republic, Jason Mraz, Danielle Bradbery), Hey Baby, It’s Christmas features chiming bells over merry and bright instrumentals complimenting her warm vocals and tender lyrics. The rising country artist brings the magic of Christmas to life setting the scene with sleigh bells ringing and flurries falling to the ground. “I love all of the Christmas traditions so I definitely wanted to incorporate my own favorites in this song,” says Erin. “This song is to remind us to stay positive and enjoy the holiday. I really hope everyone loves it as much as I do because it really puts me in a good mood when I hear it or sing it.”

With typical activities off the table because of COVID-19, many have been binge-watching shows and movies, which ended up sparking this song idea for Erin. “The title of the song literally just popped into my head one day. I was on a Christmas movie binge and could have sworn it was a copycat song from a movie, but with a great deal of research, it was just a catchy tune in my head. I honestly couldn’t believe it wasn’t already a song! When it first started playing in my head, my first thought was, ‘this would be a great song for a Christmas movie; a perfect scene from Bad Moms when they are running through the mall or driving in their cars.’ Will it ever happen? Who knows. But I can tell you one thing, the song WILL get stuck in your head!”

After the success of her latest positive and energetic single, Time to Live, Erin is continuing to spread happiness with her joyful Christmas tune, encouraging love, laughter, joy, and family. Erin shares “this year has been difficult on everyone, I hope this uplifting song will spark excitement within my listeners and put everyone in a holly jolly mood!”

About Erin Cosgrove:

Breakthrough country artist Erin Cosgrove has it all. Based in Los Angeles and Nashville, this powerhouse singer, songwriter and actress has made a name for herself with a great social media following. Teaming up with Grammy winning producer Mikal Blue, Erin released her second single The Perfect Place to Start, which became an overnight hit, gaining over 14k Spotify streams in just the first week and premiered on Sirius XM The Highway. She is also an aspiring actress, having appeared in the hit TV show “Parenthood,” along with “Good Girls Revolt,” and USA’s reality show “Summer Camp.” Erin has opened for some of the biggest names in country music including A Thousand Horses, Big & Rich, Danielle Bradbery, Love & Theft and Russell Dickerson. She has performed at numerous festivals including the Oakheart Country Music Festival, Paddy Fest and Round Up Country Music Festival in CA as well as performing at the Daytona 500, the Tampa Bay Rays Baseball Stadium and the House of Blues. Whether she’s writing, performing, or acting, she feels most at home in front of a crowd or camera. With her powerful vocals, remarkable songwriting and impressive acting, Erin Cosgrove is setting the bar high with the finish line nowhere in sight.