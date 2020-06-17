Country Artist Cody Clayton Eagle Salutes The Troops With New Single “This One’s On Me”

Coming off the release of his debut single, I Will Sing, 18-year-old country artist Cody Clayton Eagle releases This One’s On Me, a song to honor all the service men and women, veterans as well as those fighting on the frontlines during these unpredictable times. The song, which was released earlier last month on Armed Forces Day, is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all digital retailers.

An accompanying music video to the song is also available and can be found on his YouTube page or by clicking HERE.

This song, written by Cody alongside Troy Richard Castellano and Nancy Deckant, is a song that was written about the sacrifices these soldiers make in honoring our country. “I was on my way down to Nashville earlier this year and I was brainstorming songwriting ideas,” reminisces Cody. “I was just told that my Uncle was being deployed for his last tour and I wanted to write a song to let him know how much we appreciate the sacrifices he was making when he dedicated himself to the military. This song has also taken on another meaning and I wanted to show appreciation for all the healthcare workers and all the other essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. These actions they have made are inspiring not only myself, but hopefully others and they are making the world better, safer and healthier.”

About Cody Clayton Eagle: Hailing from the hills of West Virginia, Cody’s musical ability is only matched by his humble demeanor and dedication to his craft, which are two traits that are very difficult to maintain. While his career in music is just beginning, his accomplishments match that of a veteran in the industry. Cody has shared the stage with country artists Jason Michael Carroll, George Shingleton, Charles W. Godwin, the rock band Slaughter, among others.

After receiving his golden ticket to Hollywood during American Idol in 2019 and securing the validation of three “yes” votes in one of the country’s biggest talent shows, this lit a fire in Cody to dedicate much of his time to perfecting his craft and professionally begin his journey. He teamed up with a group of highly talented musicians and producers immediately after and released his first single I Will Sing, which helped him reach the next tier in his career by making the semifinal round of Nashville Rising Song. With influences such as Chris Stapleton, Cody Jinks and Luke Combs, Cody bleeds creativity, fire and determination and only promises to grow stronger during his musical journey.

