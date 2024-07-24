Country Artist Chris Bricks New Single “Barbecue” Out Now

Country Rock artist Chris Bricks is releasing his hot new summer anthem “Barbecue” today. The high-energy and infectious single was written by Bricks and co-produced by John Shaw. “Barbecue” brings together Bricks’ signature blend of Country and Pop Rock elements, and turns up the volume with its driving guitar licks and stadium-worthy choruses. “Barbecue” is available at digital retailers everywhere here:.

This morning, Bricks celebrated with a special announcement of his new single on The Nashville Sign, at the corner of Broadway and West End.

“This is a fun song for the summer and I love a good barbecue. This song is all about having a good time, I hope people will crank it up and elevate that summer party vibe, ” said Bricks.

As a new country artist with over 200K streams of his music on Spotify and 10K engagements on TikTok, Chris has already been featured by All Country News, The Country Note, Massive Country, Center Stage Magazine, Country Minute Playlist, and more.

Barbecue” is the follow-up to Chris Bricks’ previously released Country debut single “Rock & Roll”. Taking inspiration from Nashville’s bustling nightlife, Bricks released the music video for his country debut single “Rock & Roll” which amassed over 50K views. Watch here.

The rising singer-songwriter grew up in Columbus, Ohio where he was introduced to a variety of music genres. Before pursuing a career in Country music, Bricks spent a decade, creatively exploring multiple sub-genres of music with success selling out shows in New York, performing at SXSW, and showcasing as an indie pop artist.

Chris has collaborated with some of the most esteemed music producers in the music industry, including John Shaw and Ilya Toshinsky, Mixing Engineer Mark Abrams, and Songwriter Carrie K. Of his creativity and work in the studio, Abrams shared, “Chris is one of my favorite artists to work with. It is unusual to find someone who understands songwriting and singing while also having a deep understanding of the production and post-production processes.”

Chris is currently in the studio working on his forthcoming album. For more information visit .