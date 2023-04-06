Country Artist C.J. Garton & The Skeleton Crew Kicks Off Coast-to-Coast Good Gone Tour 2023

Country singer-songwriter, 6th generation Oklahoma rancher and U.S. Navy veteran C.J. Garton and the Skeleton Crew is hitting the road for the Good Gone Tour 2023, taking his self-proclaimed cowboy carnival roadshow to music fans coast-to-coast across the United States. Confirmed tour stops and appearances are set in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, North Carolina, Washington, and Oregon. Additional dates and locations are in the works, and will be announced on his website, social media and BandsInTown.

“I am thrilled to announce the Good Gone Tour 2023 with CJ Garton and the Skeleton Crew, featuring special guests LoraLee,” Garton said. “We’ll be heading to a town near you and announcing some additional dates in the coming weeks. I look forward to seeing everyone down the trail, and we greatly appreciate your support. ”

2023 Good Gone Tour:

APR 07-09 – Morel Mushroom Foray** / Nashville, Tenn. (w/ Chris Matherly)

APR 08 – The Local / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 13-15 – Morel Mushroom Foray @ G-Bar Ranch / Bristow, Okla. (w/ Chris Matherly)

APR 16 – Texas Troubadour Theatre / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 06 – Bikestock Oklahoma @ Charlie’s Route 66 / Milfay-Depew. Okla.

JUN 09 – Mtn. View Ranch Country Music Festival / White City, Ore.

JUN 12-15 – Morel Mushroom Foray @ Elk Ridge Campground / Naches, Wash

JUL 04 – The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory / Dallas, Tex.

JUL 22-23 – Lake Michigan Party Time Barge / St. Joseph, Mich.

AUG 18 – After Sturgis Party @ Charlie’s Route 66 / Milfay-Depew. Okla.

AUG 24-27 – CJ Garton’s Bash at the Pass @ Elk Ridge Campground / Naches, Wash.

SEPT TBA – Party In The Country 3.0 / Sapulpa, Okla.

OCT 14 – Ridin’ High / Ponca City, Okla.

OCT 28 – Big Annie’s Bluegrass Festival & Jamboree @ Humphrey Farm / Burgaw, NC

*For C.J.’s most up-to-date tour schedule, to register or buy tickets, visit BandsInTown or cjgarton.com

** Denotes appearance only

New video on the way for “Good Gone” with April release date TBA:

Garton is currently promoting his current single “Good Gone,” a traditional country styled powerhouse of a song which is currently up to #41 on the Texas Regional Radio chart and #70 at CDX Texas chart. Garton is set to roll out a new music video for the song in early to mid April, with a full-length director’s cut also available. The video was partially shot on his Oklahoma ranch and in his hometown of Bristow, where he enlisted the help of Bristow’s Police Department and the Juvenile Detention Center. A teaser of the video is currently posted to C.J.’s YouTube channel.

About C.J. Garton:

Traditional country singer-songwriter ​C.J. Garton is a 6th generation rancher with Cherokee blood running through his veins, and still lives on a cattle ranch that was founded by his family during America’s land rush in the late 1800’s, just outside of Bristow, Oklahoma. C.J. is a consummate cowboy in well-worn boots, schooled in the kind of life that rises with the sun and is sustained by the land. A life like this inevitably shapes a man into a natural storyteller which just so happens to be the very foundation the Red Dirt music scene was built upon. C.J. Garton is a proud descendant of that Oklahoma soil and the unprocessed music that grows out of it. His songs are, by definition, working man’s music; all heart with an honest story behind them. It was never a path he chose to take; it’s just the way he was born. For years he has split his time between his home in Oklahoma and the one in Nashville where his songwriting savvy has been embraced by artists like Tanya Tucker (“Scars”), David Alan Coe (“Scars” & “There’s No Holes In These Hands”), Struggle and Whey Jennings (“The Gun” & “I Went Crazy”), and Daryl Singletary (“Unlikely Angels”).

C.J. Garton Contacts:

Media / Publicity / PR: Jason W. Ashcraft | jwa@jwamedia.com | (615) 991-1125

Booking: gbarrecords@yahoo.com | (615) 364-1234

