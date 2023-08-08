Country Artist Becca Bowen Shakes off Breakup in New Single “If I’m Being Honest” Available Today

Country artist Becca Bowen is brushing off a relationship gone wrong in her latest single “If I’m Being Honest” available today, Friday, July 21. The song concludes the tale of her breakout release “Son Of A Gun” which garnered viral traction with its scandalous real-life story. Now, with “if I’m Being Honest,” Becca is reclaiming her right to a good time with an empowering message. Stream the brand new single now.

“After heartbreak comes having fun and healing,” Becca shared with Stage Right Secrets for the exclusive premiere. With the success of “Son Of A Gun” Becca elevated her already impressive profile in the country genre and beyond. Racking up support from the likes of People Country, Perez Hilton, CMT, Whiskey Riff and more, the song was proof of Becca’s innate ability to relate to listeners. “If I’m Being Honest” continues to showcase her thoughtful lyrics and positive attitude even in the face of less-than-ideal situations.

Mixing her glamorous, Southern Belle exterior with her bold and outdoorsy personality, Becca Bowen proudly lives up to her endearing nickname, “Country Barbie” which was first given to her by her passionate fanbase. The South Carolina native exudes confidence in who she is – welcoming the juxtaposition of her look and personality, as showcased in the authenticity of her music. In 2020, Bowen released her debut single, “Love It, Leave It,” and was invited to compete in the Outdoor Channel’s popular reality show, For Love or Likes. She was named the winner of Season 5 in 2021, garnering a rapidly growing following and fanbase online, all eager for more music from the emerging star.

With a multitude of singles released in 2022 including the unapologetic “Who I’m Not,” a female empowering anthem, “Glitter,” and “How It All Went Down,” as well as her debut album Like You’ve Never Been Loved, Bowen credits the country music greats before her for her musical inspiration. Her talent for entertaining has also been highlighted this year as she stepped into the lead role opposite Chuck Wicks’ in the first of it’s kind live show Shiners which combines cirque, comedy and of course moonshine for a night of fun. With upcoming performances, more studio time and plenty of inspiration, Becca is hitting her stride and shows no signs of slowing down.

Listen to “If I’m Being Honest” here

