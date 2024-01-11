Country Artist Andy Pursell set to release new single “I Need You Bad”

Southern Dreams Entertainment flagship recording artist Andy Pursell has announced the release of his new single titled “I Need You Bad.”* Penned by Terri Dennis and Jimmy Yeary, and produced by Mark Dreyer, the release is in keeping with the successful momentum of Pursell’s waterfall series introduced in 2023 (including “Right Amount Of Wrong” and “Last Load To Heaven” currently at country radio now).

THE STORYLINE:

A lovestruck fool falls head-over-heels beguiled by an entrancing woman whose irresistible allure fuels a lovesick aching desire and fires temptations much too strong to resist.

THE SOUND:

A classic country arrangement complements simplistic, straightforward lyrics. Pursell’s vocal flips, spotlighted in the chorus, depict the infatuation while frolicking organ progressions enliven the playful, weak-in-the-knees admission. The rhythm section rocks steady weaving in wailing guitar solos that echo a desperate plea too honest to ignore.

YEAH GO AND CALL ME A DESPERATE MAN

CAUSE BABY THAT JUST WHAT I AM

YOUR CRAZY LOVE IS DRIVING ME MAD

“This is the first love song I’ve ever recorded. It’s the typical love story of a heartsick guy who just can’t seem to lock down the girl of his dreams,” introduced the Florida-based country recording artist, Pursell. “ The overall vibe of the song is what drew me and it just felt good when we recorded it. I love the guitar solo. The sound tells the story that I wanted to convey.”

Akin to Ronnie Milsap and Blake Shelton, ”I Need You Bad” highlights Pursell’s knack for delivering simplistic and realistic lyrics that paint a crystal-clear picture from an amusingly truthful perspective. The track is the lead single as the launch of his 2024 waterfall series.

TRACK INFO

Label: Southern Dreams Entertainment

Written by Terri Dennis/Jimmy Yeary

Produced by Mark Dreyer

Distribution: TuneCore

Presale/Pre-save Event: 2/02/24

Digital/Streaming Release: 2/16/24

Run Time: 3:10