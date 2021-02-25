Country Artist Adam Warner To Drop ‘Big Storm’ During Residency At Million Dollar Cowboy

Neo-traditional Country singer-songwriter, and U.S. Marine veteran Adam Warner will release his full length album Big Storm on Friday, February 26 during his week-long residency at the world famous Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“I am really looking forward to returning back to Jackson Hole during the week I release my new album, Big Storm,” said Warner. “The fans out there really love their country music, and I love bringing it to them just as much!”

Warner has released three singles from Big Storm to date, including several songs written by legendary Nashville songwriter Kim Williams, including the title track. The first song he released was his ode to the Marine Corps, “SemperFi,” co-written by Adam’s friend and mentor, Trace Adkins. “Semper Fi” also won Best Country Song at the 2019 Independent Music Awards. He also premiered the honky-tonk jam “That’s How You Know You’re Livin” on TheBoot.com, and his signature song “4 Square Miles,” is a gut-punch tribute to his family’s farm in Lawrenceville, Illinois. The video [click to watch] has garnered more than 145,000 YouTube views along with being aired on The Country Network and The Heartland Network.

“The release of the Big Storm project has been a long-time coming,” Warner said. “As my first full-length studio album, it was my honor and privilege to include songs written by the great Kim Williams, and of course, my friend and mentor, Trace Adkins.”

Album Name: Big Storm

Release date: February 26, 2021

Label / Distribution: AWBV Entertainment / TuneCore

Produced by: Daniel Dennis

Track Listing & Songwriters:

Big Storm (Kim Willams, Tony Stampley) That’s How You Know You’re Livin ( Jeff Anderson, Adam Warner) Someone God Can Use ( Mark Addison Chandler, Adam Warner) SemperFi ( Trace Adkins, Kenny Beard, Monty Criswell ) Nicotine ( Ally Cutter, Chadley & Bradley Brassfield, Sonny Lemaire) I Love Her, She Hates Me, I Drink (Kim Williams) Beer Makes You Lean (Kim Williams, Lance Miller) Can’t Get Enough ( Kim Williams, Benjy Gaither ) Devil In The Mirror (Kim Williams) 4 Square Miles ( Jeff Anderson, Adam Warner, Karleen Watt ) Between Whiskey & Gin ( James Breedwell, Adam Warner) Rowdy As Randall (Adam Warner)

Season Two Of Beer:30 Launching Early Summer, 2021:

In 2020 Adam launched a weekly social media live-streamed music variety show called Beer:30, which garnered more than 150K+ views. Streaming now on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch the show brings Adam together with his band for performances, feature interviews and collaborative performances with other artists like Lewis Brice, Josh Gallagher, Dixie Jade, Brassfield, Aly Cutter, Manny Blu, and Justin Biltonen.

Season two of Beer:30 will bring new music and new guests artists, and will launch in early Summer. New episodes have already been taped with rising country star JD Shelburne, Nashville singer-songwriter Will Dakota, and Soul-Country singer Ciara Rae. Additional guests are still being taped, and will be announced soon. The new episodes will begin airing early summer, and can be live-streamed on Adam’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitch channel.

Upcoming Live Shows:

FEB 12 – Puckett’s Downtown / Nashville, Tenn.

FEB 23-27 – Million Dollar Cowboy Bar / Jackson Hole, Wyo.

MAR 05 – Commodore Grille / Nashville, Tenn.

AUG 31 – Farm Progress Show / Decatur, IL

SEPT 01 – Farm Progress Show / Decatur, IL

SEPT 02 – Farm Progress Show / Decatur, IL

**For Adam’s most updated show & live stream schedule, follow on BandsInTown, or visit AdamWarnerIsCountry.com

About Adam Warner:

Adam Warner comes from a family who have been family farmers for more than 100 years, and he grew up with men who served in the U.S. Military. He found an early love for music and played in bands throughout high school. Influenced by his favorite singers, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones and Hank Williams Jr. and Sr., he started writing songs and continued to perform until he took a break from music while in college to join the U. S. Marines for five years. As soon as he could after his discharge, Warner moved to Nashville, where he was soon back to writing songs and entertaining fans. It was obviously the right decision, because country star Trace Adkins heard about him and invited Warner to open his shows. Warner had heard Adkins’ hit “Semper Fi” when he was in the Marines and told Adkins he would like to record the song, and Adkins agreed to duet on it with him. The song won Warner the Vox Pop award for Country Music Song of the Year at the 17th annual Independent Music Awards in June of 2019. Warner and buddies Quinn Loggins and Trafton Harvey wrote “Welcome to the South,” which has become the theme song for the NFL team the Tennessee Titans, who turned it into a video they play before each of their games in Nashville. Warner has released an EP, Can’t Get Enough, which resulted in him being heralded by critics as a welcome return to traditional country with songs that are mini-movies about every-day life. He is now working on his next project, which he says will stay in the same realm, but as the Marines taught him, will show growth in his music.