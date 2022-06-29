Country Artist Adam Warner Signs With Sunday Supper Records & Announces New Album, What We’re Known For

Country singer-songwriter and U.S. Marine veteran Adam Warner has signed a record deal with Nashville based Sunday Supper Records, a division of Sunday Supper Group, founded by veteran tour manager and music business executive, Trey Allen.

Warner’s forthcoming 4th full length album project, What We’re Known For, is due out Winter 2022 by Sunday Supper Records with distribution through The Orchard.

Adam co-wrote most of the new songs during the height of the pandemic with his buddies Mark Addison Chandler, Lewis Brice, Davis Corley, Taylor Goyette, & Josh Gallagher on a retreat to his family’s farm outside of Lawrenceville, Illinois. The new album finds Warner transitioning from his traditional backbone sound by exploring and integrating a little bit of rock n’ roll, but still firmly maintaining his true country music roots and patriotic demeanor.

“I’ve never been more excited to release new music before in my career,” said Warner. “I spent all of the pandemic writing songs and developing MY sound with my team, and absolutely love the direction the music is headed. Buckle up y’all!”

The album’s first single “Catchin’ Hell” officially dropped in April across all the major digital platforms [orcd.co/o4ee44j]. The song is Warner’s upbeat country rock ode to a favorite past-time for many country music fans including himself; fishing. The song delivers plenty of hefty guitar licks, with just the right amount of country twang to boot, and clever lyrics which glorify the natural human motive of skipping out on work for a day on the lake.

Veteran filmmaker Trevor George artfully brought the song’s backstory to life by showcasing Warner’s love for fishing. It features a special cameo by fellow Country music singer Jake Hoot, winner of The Voice season 17, who plays the role of the boss man. The opening office scene with Hoot was filmed at the former House of Cash located in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

The new video exclusively premiered by The Country Network in April, with additional network TV airings on The Heartland Network, AIM Country Music TV, and Nashville Country TV.

“Reason To Redneck” [orcd.co/67je1xo] is the album’s second single released in May, and Warner’s playful musical composition of going through the list of reasons of how and why being a redneck is not only natural, but cool. The song’s animated lyric video, which features a cameo by Country singer Josh Gallagher, was exclusively premiered by Newsmax.com and The Tennessee Star in May.

“Long Haired Country Boy” will be the album’s third single due out this July. It’s Warner’s signature cover he performs live, and a longtime favorite of both Adam and his fans. Adam and his band ventured down to Macon, Georgia’s Capricorn Studios – the exact studio where Charlie Daniels originally recorded the track in 1974 – and shot Adam’s video for his take on Charlie’s classic song.

What We’re Known For is the follow-up album to Big Storm (2021), which contained fan favorites “4 Square Miles,” “That’s How You Know You’re Livin’” and “SemperFi” featuring Trace Adkins. The album was exclusively premiered by American Songwriter Magazine.

“This whole album is like chewing a pack of big red all at once,” Warner carried on. “It’s spicy as hell!”

Album name: What We’re Known For

Release date: Winter, 2022

Record label: Sunday Supper Records / The Orchard

Audio produced by: Daniel Dennis, Co-produced by Mark Addison Chandler

Track Listing & Songwriters:

What We’re Known For (Mark Addison Chandler, Matt Williams) Catchin’ Hell ( Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley, Josh Gallagher ) Lost In A Country Song (Barrett Baber, John Caldwell, Mark Addison Chandler, Taylor Goyette) Split A Beer (Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Josh Gallagher, Taylor Goyette) One Drunk (John Caldwell, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley) Reason To Redneck ( John Caldwell, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley, Dawson Edwards) Got Started (Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Lewis Brice, Josh Gallagher) Like Daddy Did ( Adam Warner, Smith Curry, Steven Nix) First Face (Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Lewis Brice, Josh Gallagher) Granny’s Lincoln ( Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley, Josh Gallagher ) Long Haired Country Boy (Charlie Daniels) Goodbye Hometown ( Trafton Harvey, Quinn Loggins, Joe Doyle )

2022 Show Dates:

JUL 29 – Bristol Republic / Columbus, Oh.

JUL 30 – Bristol Republic / Columbus, Oh.

AUG 06 – Wampus Cat Music Festival / Sanford, NC

AUG 19 – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country / Las Vegas, Nev.

*For Adam’s most up-to-date tour schedule, follow on BandsInTown or visit AdamWarnerIsCountry.com

About Adam Warner:

Adam Warner brings a big sound from a small town swagger to the country scene; fusing his timeless drawl with the infectious ‘take it or leave it’ energy of rock n roll, Warner has mastered the art of a good time. After proudly serving in the United States Marines, Adam Warner crafted his country rock catalog in Nashville, Tennessee–with singles like “Catchin’ Hell” and “Reason to Redneck” in the pipeline for 2022, every aspect of his brand bleeds red, white and blue. A self-proclaimed bad influence, Warner has learned not to take himself too seriously, and his music offers his audience a chance to do the same.

Despite his rowdy bravado, Adam Warner still honors the best of country’s time honored traditions with songs like “Someone God Can Use,” which he humbly performed at the legendary Grand Ole Opry House. With influences extending across decades of musical icons, Warner has shared the stage with some of his biggest heroes, including Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Jerrod Niemann, American Young, Midland, Trace Adkins, Neil McCoy, Rhonda Vincent and Darrell Singletary. Having already celebrated a multitude of career highs, Warner has become ingrained in the country music community with releases like “Semper Fi” featuring Trace Adkins, which pays homage to active and former military, along with the 2018 Tennessee Titans anthem “Welcome to the South”–played at every home game at Nissan Stadium.

Adam Warner’s music mimics the philosophy in which he lives his life by. “Do what you love and love what you do,” he asserts, “there’s no restart button. One of the greatest things about music is that it lives forever, my songs will be around long after I’m gone. But while I’m here, I want to help people live in the moment. At the end of the day, if I can play a part in one person’s good day, if I can make some laugh, cry or feel something, I know I’ve done my job as an artist.” The best of Adam Warner is yet to come–stay tuned for upcoming tour dates and high-octane releases that’ll set the soundtrack for 2022.

About Sunday Supper Group:

Sunday Supper Group (SSG) and Sunday Supper Records (SSR) were born in 2016 out of the love of gathering together to share stories and experiences over a good Sunday supper.

As a first-class and full-service boutique agency offering artist & producer management and label services, our goal is to provide a nurturing atmosphere, a hands-on approach, and personalized attention for each of our artists so that you can focus on your art and create a successful career in the industry.

Together, SSG and SSR deliver artist development and imaging, management, production, promotion, marketing, publicity, sales and distribution, radio, touring, and so much more. We create a focused and strategic plan for each of our artists so that you can become your own boss, invest in your own career, and take your music directly to the fans.