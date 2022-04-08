Country Artist Adam Warner Announces New Song & Video “Catchin’ Hell”

Country singer-songwriter and U.S. Marine veteran Adam Warner is excited to officially announce his first new song of 2022, “Catchin’ Hell” set to officially drop on April 6 across all the major digital platforms.

“Catchin’ Hell” is Warner’s upbeat country rock ode to a favorite past-time for many country music fans including himself; fishing. The song delivers plenty of hefty guitar licks, with just the right amount of country twang to boot, and clever lyrics which glorify the natural human motive of skipping out on work for a day on the lake. Adam wrote the song on a recent songwriters retreat to his family’s farm outside of Lawrenceville, Illinois with Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley and Josh Gallagher.

“I’ve never been more excited to release new music before in my career,” said Warner. “I spent all of the pandemic writing songs and developing MY sound with my team, and absolutely love the direction the music is headed. Buckle up y’all!”

Veteran filmmaker Trevor George also artfully brought the song’s meaning and backstory to life, along with showcasing Warner’s love for fishing, in a new video also coming out in April. It features a special cameo by fellow Country music singer Jake Hoot, winner of The Voice season 17, who plays the role of the boss man. The opening office scene with Jake Hoot was filmed at the former House of Cash located in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The video is set to premiere in mid-April, with a release date to be announced soon.

What We’re Known For will be Warner’s third full length album project, following his 2021 album Big Storm, which contained fan favorites “4 Square Miles” and “SemperFi,” and was exclusively premiered by American Songwriter.

“This whole album is like chewing a pack of big red all at once,” Warner carried on. “It’s spicy as hell!”

Single name: “Catchin’ Hell”

Songwriters: Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley, Josh Gallagher

Single release date: April 6, 2022

ISRC#: QM4TW2286584

Audio produced by: Daniel Dennis, Co-produced by Mark Addison Chandler

Pre-save/Buy/Stream here.



Live Shows:

MAY 13 – Wampus Cat Music Festival / Sanford, NC

*FREE for media, industry & their guests, RSVP required to jwa@jwamedia.com or at Eventbrite

About Adam Warner:

Adam Warner brings a big sound from a small town swagger to the country scene; fusing his timeless drawl with the infectious ‘take it or leave it’ energy of rock n roll, Warner has mastered the art of a good time. After proudly serving in the United States Marines, Adam Warner crafted his country rock catalog in Nashville, Tennessee–with singles like “Catchin’ Hell” and “Reason to Redneck” in the pipeline for 2022, every aspect of his brand bleeds red, white and blue. A self-proclaimed bad influence, Warner has learned not to take himself too seriously, and his music offers his audience a chance to do the same.

Despite his rowdy bravado, Adam Warner still honors the best of country’s time honored traditions with songs like “Someone God Can Use,” which he humbly performed at the legendary Grand Ole Opry House. With influences extending across decades of musical icons, Warner has shared the stage with some of his biggest heroes, including Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Jerrod Niemann, American Young, Midland, Trace Adkins, Neil McCoy, Rhonda Vincent and Darrell Singletary. Having already celebrated a multitude of career highs, Warner has become ingrained in the country music community with releases like “Semper Fi” featuring Trace Adkins, which pays homage to active and former military, along with the 2018 Tennessee Titans anthem “Welcome to the South”–played at every home game at Nissan Stadium.

Adam Warner’s music mimics the philosophy in which he lives his life by. “Do what you love and love what you do,” he asserts, “there’s no restart button. One of the greatest things about music is that it lives forever, my songs will be around long after I’m gone. But while I’m here, I want to help people live in the moment. At the end of the day, if I can play a part in one person’s good day, if I can make some laugh, cry or feel something, I know I’ve done my job as an artist.” The best of Adam Warner is yet to come–stay tuned for upcoming tour dates and high-octane releases that’ll set the soundtrack for 2022.