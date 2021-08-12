Countertenor John Holiday Makes Leap Into the Mainstream with Emotional Single “Alive in Me”

Renowned classical vocalist John Holiday is gearing up to release his debut crossover pop single “Alive in Me” arriving on digital and streaming platforms August 6th with a video to follow August 13. Produced by Rob Grimaldi (BTS’ “Butter”) and mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Tony Maserati (Beyonce, Usher, Mary J. Blige), “Alive in Me” will mark the first single from Holiday’s upcoming EP this December. The new single takes on a personalized meaning of love surviving through all challenges for Holiday who says the song “brought about a new awakening in my life and helped me to find that place of surrender – to love, to the process of the journey, to life and my pursuit of happiness.”

“Growing up, it wasn’t uncommon for me to see the multi-faceted nature of love; however, all those variants of love were heteronormative in nature. As a young, black, gay kid, I never saw myself reflected in any of that love. So, I began to feel as if I’d never experience love for myself. ‘Alive in Me’ is a reminder to everyone, but especially to those young kids and teens who are like me, that there is love.” Continuing the sentiment of the song’s personal importance, Holiday says, “When I began to discover songs for this project, I wanted to find something that was representative of me. ‘Alive in Me’ is a story about knowing that if there is love for others, then, certainly, love is also there for me.”

Holiday was first introduced to households all over America when he appeared as a finalist on Season 19 of The Voice, joining John Legend’s team. Following the release of “Alive in Me,” John Holiday is set for performances at The Hollywood Bowl August 10th and his highly anticipated Metropolitan Opera debut December 11th and 16th.