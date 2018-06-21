Countdown To #Conclave43: Keynote ‘Ask Me Almost Anything’

Rooms Are Going Fast!

Rut-rowwwwwwwww! #CONCLAVE43 is just under one month away! Hurry! Finalize your travel plans. Register! Book a room:

#CONCLAVE 43, JULY 18-20 at DOUBLETREE BY HILTON, PARK PLACE – MINNEAPOLIS!

You will be mad at yourself if you miss out! You still have time to lock in #CONCLAVE43 registration is only $299 for a limited time.

As the industry evolves with mobile, social, podcasting and digital, three of audio’s most interesting thought leaders will share insight on these fundamental changes and how our brands can benefit.

Join THEA MITCHEM, EVP/Programming iHEARTMEDIA, TODD MANLEY, MM/VP Programming WGN-A/CHICAGO and TRAUG KELLER, SVP ESPN Audio as JOEL DENVER, Pres./Founder ALLACCESS.COM moderates this most anticipated moment.

Check out the #CONCLAVE43 Agenda, here!

If you want to stay at the hotel that #CONCLAVE43 is held at DOUBLETREE BY HILTON, PARK PLACE – MINNEAPOLIS, register and reserve your room today. Only a few rooms left!

To register for #CONCLAVE43 and reserve a room, please visit www.theconclave.com.