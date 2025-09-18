Cosmic-Pop Duo, Moon Radio, Release Dreamy Debut Single, “Lust For The Moon”

Moon Radio is a new music collaboration from the brilliantly artistic minds of Julia Haltigan & Yusuke Yamamoto. Featuring Julia’s floating vocals and Yusuke’s dreamy electric vibraphone and moody vintage synths, their sound pairs perfectly with your martini and an evening of nostalgia for a time when travel meant dressing up and kicking back with class.

The first single from Moon Radio introduces listeners to their hypnotic slow-burn sound—a meditation on longing for the unreachable, and the strange beauty of wanting something you may never touch. Produced by Grammy winner Torbitt Schwartz (aka Little Shalimar of Run The Jewels fame), the track is packed with swirling textures and analog charm. The accompanying music video—a whimsical, surreal fable about a daisy leaving the city to see what’s waiting on the moon—expanded Moon Radio’s world into vivid, dreamlike visuals.

Julia and Yusuke’s songs weave together futurism and nostalgia resulting in a feeling of utopian dystopia; a beautiful exploration of transcendence and the human experience. When they first debuted their songs to a live audience the entire room fell silent and exhaled to a state of complete calm, later reporting that they felt totally at ease and even euphoric.

Julia has released six solo records and plays a key role in the recently released film La Cocina starring Rooney Mara and directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios. She was also a longtime fixture of the hit immersive theater show Sleep No More. Yusuke has released several records under the name Channel U and Golden Monkey’s and composed music for the video game Gran Turismo on PlayStation.

Coming up next for Moon Radio will be a series of new singles, videos and live events, followed by a full album release in early 2026!