Corinna Delgado Grabs Middays On WRQX (Mix 107.3)/Washington, D.C.

CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC WRQX (MIX 107.3)/WASHINGTON, D.C. has signed CORINNA DELGADO for middays. DELGADO was most recently with sister Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON, where she started in 2014.

VP/Market Manager-WASHINGTON, D.C. JAKE MCCANN said, “We are so excited to add a super talent like CORINNA to WRQX. She has an enthusiasm and energy that will be great assets to WASHINGTON, D.C.”

PD ROB ROBERTS said, “There were so many great candidates, but CORINNA blew me away with her passion for job. She also possesses an incredible set of digital and social skills. Plus, anyone trained as a Combat Medic obviously has a place in radio today.”

DELGADO said, “I am so grateful for the guidance and growth working with LESLIE WHITTLE and the stellar team at 104.1 KRBE. I am beyond thrilled to remain with the CUMULUS force and to join MIX 107.3 under the leadership of ROB ROBERTS. Thanks to MIKE MCVAY, JAKE MCCANN, BILL HESS and DAVE MILNER for trusting in me. I won’t let you down!”