Coolio’s Estate Releases Posthumous New Single “A Star Is Born”

Coolio’s estate in partnership with 1 Pic Entertainment and Strategic Media Entertainment/Intercept Music has officially released the second single to the posthumous album LONG LIVE COOLIO across streaming services today. Titled “A Star Is Born,” the new single features vocal contributions from Treach of Naughty by Nature, MC Shan, and Coolio’s longtime producer and collaborator, DJ Wino.

“It takes time for a star to develop and shine. Coolio was known for his hairstyle and rhymes, Coolio’s star will continue to shine until the end of time.” – DJ Wino

With its blissful West Coast-inspired production, “A Star Is Born” details Coolio’s rise to stardom. Nestled with the single release is the Ken Francis and Niknotti directed music video featuring appearances from Treach, MC Shan and DJ Wino, mixed with behind-the-scenes photos and videos commemorating the late rapper’s legacy.

“Coolio’s music transcends time and space, his unique style and sound has left an indelible mark on hip-hop. He’s a true pioneer and a legend in his own right.” – Treach

Artis Leon Ivey Jr. known professionally as Coolio, was an American rapper. First rising to fame as a member of the gangsta rap group WC and the Maad Circle, Coolio achieved mainstream success as a solo artist in the mid-to-late 1990s with his albums It Takes a Thief (1994), Gangsta’s Paradise (1995), and My Soul (1997). He is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award–winning hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise“, as well as other singles “Fantastic Voyage” (1994), “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” (1996), and “C U When U Get There” (1997). From 1996 on, Coolio released albums independently, and provided the opening track “Aw, Here It Goes!” for the 1996 Nickelodeon television series Kenan & Kel. He created the web series Cookin’ with Coolio and released a cookbook.

Take a listen to Coolio’s newest release, “A Star Is Born’” featuring Treach, MC Shan and DJ Wino across streaming services today here. Fans can watch the official music video on Coolio’s VEVO channel here.