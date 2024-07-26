Cool is Forever Enters Year 6 of Creating Artist Development Success

Bob Morelli, former Sony and BMG Distribution and Label President, EVP and SVP, has been hard at work creating timelines and narratives for success at his company Cool is Forever (CIF), now beginning its sixth year in operation.

Morelli says “ I started the company in the middle of the pandemic, and quickly began working with a dozen partners. All different genres, but all needed guidance on navigating thru the industry”

As truly seasoned Sales, Marketing and Distribution experts – CIF really moves the needle. Having assisted over 100 artists, labels and industry partners over the last 5 years, CIF knows what to do to develop and grow their clients. While CIF works with all size labels, artists etc, their strength is helping developing artists, actually develop. Bob continues, “Our core is creating marketing plans and timelines, as well as social media and advertising strategies. We can add virtually any service to accommodate a need”.

Bob has created plans for superstars like Justin, Bruce, the Foos, Brittany and Whitney to artists that eventually became superstars like Alabama Shakes, Run the Jewels, Lovelytheband, Mumford and Sons and Russell Dickerson. Presently, CIF works and assists pop, country, rock, hip hop and other music industry partners.

Morelli adds “I love it all, but the most fun is helping younger or developing artists navigate through an oftentimes tedious music industry. We have a great staff, are cost effective and compete with virtually any other label staff doing similar work – at a fraction of the cost”.

Reach out to Bob at www.coolisforever.net